Visa India Recognised with Great Place to Work Certification

Bengaluru, July 3, 2024: Visa, the global leader in digital payments, has earned the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification in India, a significant milestone for the company’s commitment to fostering a world-class workplace culture. The certification, (valid till June 2025), makes India and Singapore the first Asian markets to achieve this distinction.

With a workforce exceeding 3,500 employees in India, Visa has secured an impressive place in their very first year of certification, highlighting the company’s commitment to building a vibrant environment where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered to contribute their best.

Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia, said, “Our Great Place to Work certification is a testament to Visa’s values and signifies our unwavering commitment to creating a workplace where everyone, everywhere thrives. This is a collective accomplishment and we’re dedicated to continuously fostering an environment that fuels innovation, exceptional customer service, and professional growth for all”.

Visa has continuously invested in people-centric initiatives promoting inclusion, diversity, learning, operational excellence, and employee wellbeing. This consistent focus on its most valuable asset – its people – is a key driver behind the company’s success in achieving the Great Place to Work certification. This recognition serves as a springboard for Visa’s continued growth in India with the workplace culture motivating the company to scale new heights, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional results.