New Delhi, August 9, 2024 – VOX India, a leading interior and exterior building material company renowned for redefining spaces from floor to ceiling, proudly announces its successful association as an associate sponsor for ‘Legends of Design,’ India’s first web-series dedicated to celebrating the country’s most influential architects. Held on the evening of August 8th at The Lalit, Mumbai Sahar Airport Road, this pioneering event spotlighted the creative minds behind some of India’s most iconic structures.

‘Legends of Design’ will feature an impressive star cast of top-notch Indian architects, whose projects are globally recognized. The show aims to inspire millions of young architects and students through storytelling that captures the journeys and achievements of these architectural stalwarts. The event will showcase projects such as the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Hiranandani Powai in Mumbai, DLF Cyber City in Gurgaon, Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad, Lodha World One Towers in Mumbai, and the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Featured Architects

Ar. Hafeez Contractor

Ar. Brinda Somaya

Ar. Christopher Charles Benninger

Ar. G Shankar

Ar. Hiren Patel

Ar. Charanjit Shah

Ar. Abha Narain Lambah

Ar. Sheila Sri Prakash

Ar. Shashi Prabhu

Speaking on this Mr. Varun Poddar, Founder of VOX India said, “At VOX India, our mission has always been to redefine spaces with innovative and high-quality building materials. Partnering with Legends of Design aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering creativity and excellence in architecture. We are honoured to support a platform that celebrates the pioneers of Indian architecture and showcases the transformative power of great design” Mr. Karan Mehta, Founder of ‘Legends of Design’ added, “Legends of Design is more than just a show; it’s a celebration of the architectural brilliance that has shaped our nation’s skyline. We are thrilled to bring together such an esteemed group of architects whose work has set new benchmarks in design and innovation. This platform will not only highlight their incredible journeys but also inspire the next generation of architects to push the boundaries of creativity and excellence” Ar. Gopal Nair Shankar added, “Legends of Design is an engaging journey that takes you to the legacy and profundity of rooted architecture. It is about the seamless space around us and how some of them have transformed it to magical and meaningful expressions.”

‘Legends of Design’ Show Premiere Highlights

The evening was a remarkable convergence of architectural legends under one roof, featuring engaging discussions and insights into their iconic works.

· Premiere Show and Cast & Crew Gathering: The unique opportunity to witness the coming together of architectural greats was a highlight of the evening, as they shared engaging discussions and insights into their iconic works.

· Guest Contributions: Cricket Star Mr. Sunil Gavaskar made a memorable contribution to one of the episodes, and popular actor Mr. Sachin Khedekar, who lent his voice to the show, also graced the event with his presence.

· Networking Dinner & Cocktails: The evening concluded with a delightful networking dinner and cocktails, where industry leaders, architects, and friends from the architecture community interacted and celebrated the success of the event.

‘Legends of Design’ web-series is set to premiere on YouTube after the launch event, with new episodes released every Friday for ten weeks. This series will delve into the inspiring journeys of India’s architectural legends, providing insights and motivation for the next generation of architects and students.