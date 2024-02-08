VP inaugurates the World Sustainable Development Summit 2024 at TERI today

India, February 08, 2024: The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasised the need for global leadership to drive the mainstreaming of environmental protection and climate justice at all levels, embedding these principles in the very fabric of our societies. Listing out India’s initiatives initiatives that balance economic growth with ecological preservation, he said that “India serves as a beacon of inspiration for nations around the world.”

Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit 2024, at TERI in New Delhi today Shri Dhankhar said that in an interconnected world, “we must recognize that the challenges we face – know no borders.” The impact of our actions reverberates across nations, affecting the most vulnerable communities and ecosystems, he stressed while calling for formulation and adoption of people and nature-centric approaches.

Noting that one of the cornerstones of sustainable development is the transition to clean and renewable energy sources, VP highlighted that our commitment to renewable energy not only mitigates the impacts of climate change but also opens avenues for economic growth, job creation, and technological innovation. “India’s commitment is evident not only in words but in action, with the implementation of policies that reflect a dedication to the principles we advocate,” he added.

Expressing concerns over the looming threat of climate change, the Vice-President further emphasised that our economic progress must be harmonized with a commitment to sustainable development, ensuring that we leave a legacy that our future generations can inherit with pride. The challenges we face are daunting, but they are not insurmountable, he said while underlining that by joining forces, embracing innovation, and fostering international cooperation, we can pave the way for a sustainable and secure future for all.

H.E. Brigadier (Retd) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister, Guyana, Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Nitin Desai, Chairman, The Energy and Resources Institute, Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, Dr. Shailly Kedia, Curator, World Sustainable development Summit, and other dignitaries attended the event.