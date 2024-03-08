VST Tillers Tractors Showcased its Range of Innovative Products in Uttar Pradesh

8th March 2024: VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, one of India’s leading farm equipment manufacturers, showcased its range of innovative products at the UP Agrotech 2024. Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Brajesh Pathak visited the VST stall at the Agrotech 2024 and checked out various innovative products from the company. He also appreciated the frugal manufacturing approach taken up by VST Tillers Tractors in developing Smart Farm Machines and acknowledged VST’s role in helping small and marginal farmers across the country increase their income. The products displayed by VST at the exhibition were also appreciated by farmers and scientists of the Research Institute for their quality and adaptability to taking multiple operations with different attachments.

The innovation seen with the VST 932 DI Owners’ Tractor released with Frugal Engineering concepts, this 32 HP Cat Tractor has unique features in the segment including multiple PTO options like Reverse PTO, MID PTO, and Independent PTO along with a fully synchromesh gearbox enabling the owners to perform all challenging task at their farm with ease. The Tractor has higher power, torque, and greater fuel efficiency making it versatile to handle all tasks.

Another unique Tractor showcased by the brand is VST 929 DI DUAL TRAC which can manage the narrowest working in the sugarcane field while operating with the standard track in other fields. VST’s Series 9 range of tractors are equipped with multiple features to meet the growing needs of farm mechanization at orchards, vineyards, and horticulture farms. In line with its commitment to revolutionizing farm mechanization for small and marginal farmers, VST also displayed its SMART FARM MACHINES at the exhibition. The VST 165 DI, a 16 HP electric start power tiller with sit and drive arrangement, and the 95 IGNITO, a 9 HP Tiller, first in its class Electric Start received excellent response for the innovation and efficacy in enhancing agricultural productivity. These products are widely used for both Dry Land & Wet Land Operations, Inter-cultivation, Earthing-up, Land preparation, etc. Although smaller in size, these products are available with multiple attachments to handle the growing demands of mechanization in Sugarcane, Turmeric, Vegetable Crops, Horticulture Crops, Floriculture & Plantation Crops.

VST also displayed a wide range of Electrical Water Pumps engineered to deliver efficient water transfer and irrigation solutions to the farm community, ensuring optimal crop growth and yield. The pumps are manufactured using Automatic Coil Winding and CNC technology, along with durable materials that ensure long-lasting performance and minimal maintenance.

The wide range of products from 2 HP to 50 HP under ONE VST umbrella were appreciated by the business community willing to explore profitable ventures in this Farm implements segment.

Organized by The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA), in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, AGROTECH 2024 was held from March 1st to March 3rd at the Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This edition of Aggrotech 2024 saw a significant turnout of 30000+ farmers and delegates. U.P AGROTECH 2024 acted as a comprehensive program featuring a Development Meet on Uttar Pradesh Agriculture, informative sessions, an exhibition, and farmer workshops. Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research is the world’s premier research institute on sugarcane under the Government of India’s Indian Council of Agricultural Research.