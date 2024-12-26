Vyomini Social Enterprise Launches Skill Development Program in Collaboration with SIDBI

Vyomini Social Enterprise launches its flagship skill development training program, ‘Swabhimaan,’ aimed at empowering service providers and enhancing employment opportunities for individuals from underprivileged backgrounds. This transformative initiative, supported by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), marks a significant step toward socio-economic upliftment, particularly for migrant workers, women, and youth in the Delhi NCR region.

The ‘Swabhimaan’ program is meticulously designed to provide comprehensive training across diverse service sectors, including domestic help, patient care, child care, elderly care, home care, and security guard services. With a duration of 75 hours, the training program equips participants with practical, job-ready skills tailored to meet the growing demand for professional service providers. The program has already enrolled over 100 participants, comprising both men and women migrants, and aims to scale up its reach in the coming months.

Upon completing the training, Vyomini Social Enterprise will facilitate placement and employment opportunities for participants, enabling them to immediately apply their newly acquired skills. This initiative plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between the demand and supply of skilled labor while promoting economic independence among underprivileged communities.

Notable healthcare organizations such as Anand Maya Hospital, Holy Angel Hospital, Aastha Hospital, and Sagar Nursing Home are among those offering promising employment opportunities to qualified candidates.Speaking at the launch, Prachi Kaushik, Founder and Director of Vyomini Social Enterprise, shared her vision: “Swabhimaan is more than just a training program; it is a movement to restore dignity and self-reliance among the underserved. By equipping them with marketable skills and providing job opportunities, we aim to empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives and contribute meaningfully to society.”

The program’s success is bolstered by its partnership with SIDBI, whose support underscores the critical role of public-private collaborations in addressing socio-economic challenges. In addition, local NGOs have joined hands with Vyomini to ensure the seamless execution of the training program and to extend its reach to marginalized communities.

The ‘Swabhimaan’ program’s pilot phase will train 1,000 candidates over the next six months. By targeting high-demand sectors, Vyomini Social Enterprise aims to create a robust pipeline of skilled professionals who can meet the needs of the community while uplifting their own socio-economic status.

Vyomini Social Enterprise’s initiative exemplifies its dedication to addressing unemployment and skill gaps in critical service sectors. By empowering disadvantaged groups with comprehensive training and placement support, ‘Swabhimaan’ is set to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and the broader community.