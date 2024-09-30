Walking for Little Hearts: Aster Volunteers Observes World Heart Day

Kochi, 30-09-2024: Aster Volunteers, the CSR wing of Aster DM Healthcare and Aster Medcity joined forces with Union Christian College Aluva’s NCC, NSS, and Physical Education students to organize a walkathon at the college cricket ground, celebrating World Heart Day.

Aster DM Foundation pledged ₹100 towards pediatric cardiac surgery for every 10,000 steps or 10 km cycled, supporting the ‘Heart to Heart initiative’. This campaign funds surgeries for underprivileged children’s congenital heart disease.

The event was flagged off by Prof. Dr. Mini Alice, Principal of UC College. Dr. Edwin Francis, Senior Consultant Pediatric Cardiology Aster Medcity delivered the heart day message.

The program led by Dr. Ajiles B Nair, NSS Program Officer ,UC College – Dr. Rajeesh Chacko, Physical Education ,Dr Annu Jose Pedeatric Cardiology, Aster, Dhanya Shyamalan, Head of Operations, Aster Medcity, Pamela Peter, Head of Billing, Aster Volunteers Kochi.