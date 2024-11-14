Wardwizard Foods Expands Global Reach with Frozen Food Shipments to Canada, USA, and UAE under ‘QuikShef’

Vadodara, 14 November 2024 – In a significant move that underscores India’s growing presence in the global frozen food market, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited under has successfully shipped a diverse product range of under the brand QuikShef to Canada, USA, and UAE. This shipment to USA and UAE includes popular items such as Ready to Eat Indian Meals, such as Palak Paneer, Dal Makhni, Kadhi Pakoda, including customized products such as Gujarati Dal and Amritsari Chole. Additionally, the shipment to Canada includes frozen foods with a distinctive Indian flair, such as Jain Pizza, Veggie Delight Pizza, Tandoori Paneer Pizza, along with a variety of savory snacks like Burger Patties and Cheese Corn Samosas, catering to diverse palates and preferences.

Reflecting on this achievement, Mrs. Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson and Managing Director, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd, said, “Our journey towards taking authentic Indian flavors to the global market is gaining momentum with each new milestone. This shipment is a step towards sharing the richness of Indian cuisine with an international audience. We are pleased to see QuikShef products reach new regions, from traditional Indian meals to fusion items like our pizzas, resonating with consumers abroad. Looking ahead, our goal is to enter additional global markets, offering a versatile range of flavors that embody the richness of Indian cuisine and cater to diverse tastes worldwide.”

The consignment for Canada, shipped to Ontario and Toronto, consists of 1320 boxes featuring high-quality vegetarian options, tailored to cater to the evolving tastes of international consumers. This strategic venture not only highlights the increasing demand for Indian cuisine abroad but also positions Wardwizard as a key player in the competitive frozen food sector.

In addition to the recent shipment to Canada, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited under the brand name ‘QuikShef’ recently exported products to the USA, specifically to New Jersey. The retail product line is available in the ‘Indian Grocers’ retail chain, further expanding the company’s reach in the North American market.

Moreover, in May 2024, the company shipped 1300 cartons of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) products to Dubai, UAE, and followed this with a June 2024 shipment of 500 cartons to New Jersey, USA. These achievements underline the company’s strategic focus on expanding its global presence, particularly in regions with a strong demand for authentic Indian cuisine.

As consumers worldwide embrace convenience without compromising on taste or nutrition, Wardwizard is poised to capitalize on this trend by providing authentic Indian flavors that resonate with diverse palates. The shipment is a testament to India’s potential as a hub for premium frozen food production and signifies enhanced opportunities for local manufacturers in the international arena.

Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited remains dedicated to delivering innovative food solutions while contributing to India’s economic growth through export initiatives. This latest development marks another milestone in their journey towards becoming a recognized leader in the global frozen food market.