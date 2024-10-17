Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils a Diverse Factual Entertainment Content Slate for South Asia

Bengaluru , October: Warner Bros. Discovery, a leader in the factual entertainment and lifestyle content space, has announced its content slate for streaming and linear platforms, with a strong emphasis on Indian originals. The company plans to significantly enhance programming across discovery+ and its linear channels, including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and TLC, with a focus on a diverse and distinctive mix of local originals and global titles in India. By the end of this year, the cluster would have delivered over 4000 hours of fresh content across linear and discovery+ designed to engage and captivate viewers. Additionally, the revamped DTamil channel will showcase top global entertainment content, including Hollywood blockbuster movies and series, in the Tamil language, establishing itself as the go-to destination for dubbed films.

An internal study commissioned by Warner Bros. Discovery and Ormax Media revealed key trends, highlighting national pride, cultural preservation, and vicarious experiences as dominant themes within the non-fiction genre. It also showed a strong appeal for sub-genres like history, survival, wildlife, and food. Credibility also emerges as a critical need in the genre; as trust in digital media declines, this presents a unique opportunity for television to distinguish itself.

The first tentpole show under the India Originals roster on discovery+ and Discovery Channel was The Secrets of the Buddha Relics, hosted by Manoj Bajpayee and created by Neeraj Pandey. This compelling documentary delves into the final days of Gautam Buddha and the origins of his sacred relics.

Captivating audiences far and wide, is Reality Ranis of the Jungle, that premiered on September 23 and is hosted by Varun Sood. This exhilarating show follows twelve reality stars—including Pavitra Punia and Eksha Kerung—as they trade their luxurious lifestyles for an adventurous off-grid experience in the jungle.

For fans of history and exploration, discovery+ and Discovery Channel will soon unveil Mystery Hunter, hosted by the talented Rannvijay Singha, which delves into the mysteries of the past. The content lineup also includes the highly anticipated sequel, Star vs. Food Survival Season 2, featuring popular personalities from comedy, Bollywood, and cricket, including Kartik Aaryan, Shikhar Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui, and Shriya Saran, with Chef Ranveer Brar returning as the host.

Following the mega hit premiere of Legends of The Ramayana with Amish, a sequel titled Legends of Shiva is set to premiere in 2025. In addition, the second season of Cult has been renewed, promising to be just as gripping as its predecessor, My Daughter Joined the Cult. Together, these shows provide a captivating blend of action, discovery, and cultural insight.

Expressing his excitement, Sai Abishek, Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster at Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia, remarked, “As the category leaders in the non-fiction content genre, our focus on enhancing viewer engagement and expanding our content offering is paramount. The newly announced India originals and our strategic programming across both linear and streaming platforms are a testament to our commitment to creating cross-platform experiences. The recent revamp of DTamil underscores our focus on bringing the best of global content in regional languages to Tamil audiences. We will continue to bolster our content library and deliver strong and compelling stories that reflect the interests of the Indian viewer and create value across India and South Asia.”

Warner Bros. Discovery’s factual and lifestyle business is set to enhance the content strategy, delivering captivating entertainment through a rich library of iconic brands, movies, and franchises.

· discovery+ will continue to provide engaging programming, with highlights such as Chris Brown: A History of Violence (Oct 31) and Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (Dec ’25). BBC offerings like Dynasties S2 (Nov 18) and Frozen Planet II (Jan ’25 TBC) will further enrich the platform’s diverse slate.

· Discovery Channel will launch five new series, including Jesus: Refugee, Renegade, Redeemer with Bear Grylls, Expedition Unknown Season 9, alongside Naked & Afraid: “Naked & Afraid XL S9” (Oct ’24), “Naked & Afraid: Last One Standing S2” (Dec ’24) and local originals like Star vs. Food Survival.

· Animal Planet will debut 100+ hours of new programming, featuring predatory content and anthologies such as Deadly Strike and Snake Dynasty alongside year-end special 50 Days: 50 Tales.

· TLC will also introduce over 100 hours of new shows, including festive specials for Halloween, Diwali, and Christmas, alongside new shows such as 100 Day Dream Home S2 & S3 and Forbidden Love.

· Discovery Science will focus on medical science with titles like Dr. Pimple Popper, My Feet Are Killing Me, and Dinosaur with Stephen Fry.

· Discovery Turbo will showcase two new launches each month, including Custom Carolina and Roadkill Garage.

· Investigation Discovery (ID) will delve into relationship crimes with titles like Mother, May I Murder? and Married to Evil.

This diverse content library not only boosts overall viewership and engagement but also underscores the brand’s commitment to bringing global content to India and creating original stories that highlight historic, cultural, and grassroots narratives. With compelling offerings across adventure, history, exploration, lifestyle, and wildlife, Warner Bros. Discovery continues to attract top storytellers and strengthen its connection with diverse audiences across South Asia and beyond.