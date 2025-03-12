Wendor Commends Smart Retail Growth with Launch of Advanced Vending Solutions at AAHAR 2025

New Delhi, 12th March 2025 – Wendor, one of India’s leading smart vending solutions provider, is set to revolutionize the food and beverage industry at AAHAR 2025 with the launch of its innovative vending machines and smart lockers. The company is showcasing its state-of-the-art vending machines and smart lockers at Stall No. 14G-09, Hall No. 14, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, which started on 4th March and will continue till 8th March 2025, from 10 a.m. onwards. With a focus on affordability, speed, and advanced technology, the new machines will demonstrate innovative use cases for brands across industries, from beverages and personal care to toys and frozen food.

The company’s AI-driven vending machines which are World’s first AI based vending machine and smart lockers are designed to enhance operational efficiency while meeting the evolving needs of modern retail spaces, corporate offices, and public locations.

Lakshit Anand, Co-Founder & CEO of Wendor, said, “Our mission is to make vending solutions, smarter, faster, and more accessible. At Wendor, we believe technology should maximize everyday convenience, and the essence of technology is not only about vending; it believes in transforming the experience of accessing any product without hassles. We contribute smart automation to create an intelligent and seamless retail experience, thereby catering to the modern consumers with their evolving needs. AAHAR 2025 will be the perfect plan to introduce these innovations; we’re very excited to bring the future of automated retail.”

Wendor is launching a groundbreaking vending machine, ‘Phoenix’, India’s fastest beverage vending machine. Inspired by vending technology used in Japan, this vending machines ensures rapid dispensing and unparalleled efficiency for high-traffic locations. This high capacity and power efficient vending machine is designed to cater to the growing demand for quick, hassle-free beverage dispensing in areas such as metro stations, corporate offices, and public spaces. As India’s only no-fizz vending machine, it guarantees a smooth beverage experience, making it an ideal solution for businesses and public infrastructure. Wendor has already secured its first sale to a leading beverage brand, marking a significant milestone in the industry.

Also debuting at AAHAR 2025 is ‘Orion’ designed to be the most affordable in India. Orion will no longer utilize built-in touch screens like most vending machines but will now focus on expediting the user interface by integrating it on mobile devices. Customers scan a QR code, open a web interface to select their product, and pay seamlessly via Google Pay or other UPI methods. Available in both ambient and refrigerated models, the company is giving special launch offer at AAHAR. The ambient version is priced competitively at ₹79,999 (excluding GST) and ₹99,999 (excluding GST) for the refrigerated variant, valid only if bookings are made during event.

In addition to vending machines, Wendor is unveiling three new smart locker solutions ‘Apollo Series’ with new features at event:

Vending Locker – The newly launched vending locker is designed to accommodate products that may not fit within traditional vending machines due to their shape or size. Products of transitionally smaller sizes such as soft toys and board games can access vending lockers while allowing brands a unique opportunity to sell unconventional products via an automatic stock delivery mechanism.

Luggage Locker – Designed for locations like temples and gurudwaras (for shoe storage), factories (for phone submission), cinemas, amusement parks, supermarket, museum and malls, this locker offers three access methods: face recognition, mobile-based key entry, and a unique pickup code. It ensures safe and secure storage for customer belongings.

Delivery Pickup Locker – Delivery Pickup Locker provides a contact-less delivery solution for all last-mile deliveries for services like Zomato, Amazon, and Blinkit. This innovation is largely beneficial for quick commerce and is the most preferred and efficient locker used in China in restaurants, residential complexes, and office buildings.

Along with the new launches, the company is also demonstrating diverse vending solutions including Ice Cream Vending Machines, designed to dispense frozen treats with precision and efficiency. Wendor will showcase diversified automated retail solutions to different product categories to provide seamless and innovative consumer experiences. With these latest innovations, Wendor continues to set new benchmarks in automated retail, providing businesses with efficient, cost-effective, and tech-driven solutions.