WHEF 2024 to Take Place at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

9th December 2024: The annual conference of World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) will take place from December 13th to 15th, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. Under the theme “Think in the Future, For the Future,” the event aims to inspire collaboration, innovation, and growth across industries. Key speakers at the three-day forum include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Ashishkumar Chauhan, CEO of NSE, K.V. Kamath, Chairman of Jio Financial Services, and Niranjan Hiranandani, MD of Hiranandani Group.

Founded by Shri Swami Vigyananand, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, WHEF’s vision of making society prosperous by promoting sustainable economic models and fostering collaboration continues to resonate globally. This year’s forum will feature over 24 sessions and more than 100 speakers. It will bring together 1,000+ global delegates, including influential leaders, entrepreneurs, and business visionaries.

“This forum offers an incredible opportunity for knowledge sharing, with insights from eminent speakers leading sectors like finance, technology, manufacturing, and government. It’s an exciting space for enabling collaboration on ventures that drive prosperity while staying rooted in ethical, community-driven values. We’re thrilled to connect with the brightest minds to discuss how we can shape a future of sustainable economic growth that benefits all” said Swami Vigyananand Ji at the Curtain Raiser Ceremony held at the IMC in Mumbai.

Since its inception in 2012, WHEF has held successful annual forums in Hong Kong, Bangkok, New Delhi, London, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Mumbai, as well as regional forums in cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Auckland, Fiji, Durban, and Frankfurt.

“WHEF conferences have been organized across the world, and post Covid we have once again returned to Bharat which is on track to become the third largest economy and establish itself as a key pole of our multi-polar world,” said Shri Rajesh Sharma, Chairman of Organizing Committee, WHEF 2024. “Mumbai is the growth engine of Bharat, and our new CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis has a proven track record of development, strong governance and fostering economic growth. The coming years are going to be crucial in a turbulent world, and WHEF 2024 will help us envision the future business landscape,” said Shri Sanjay Khemani, Vice-Chairman of Organizing Committee, WHEF 2024. “Our team has curated an exceptional list of speakers from both conventional and emerging sectors. Prominent figures like S.M. Sundaresan, Head of L&T Semiconductor Technologies, Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairman of LIC, Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman of Bharat Forge and more from the world of business and finance will share their insights,” said Shri Ravikant Mishra, Secretary of Organizing Committee, WHEF 2024. “WHEF 2024 will also introduce the WHEF Launchpad, an exciting new platform for startups to present their innovative ideas to a global audience and pitch to investors. This initiative highlights the forum’s commitment to foster entrepreneurship and economic growth,” said Shri Shailesh Trivedi, Jt. Secretary of Organizing Committee, WHEF 2024.

With an exciting lineup of discussions, networking opportunities, and strategic collaborations, the WHEF 2024 promises to be an event that will inspire and transform the future of business across sectors.