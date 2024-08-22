Wibmo to Participate in Global Fintech Fest 2024 at PayU Booth J1

Bengaluru, August 2024 – Wibmo, a PayU company, and a leading innovator in payment security, fraud and risk management, tokenization, payment gateways, prepaid cards, and digital financial services, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Global Fintech Fest 2024 (GFF). This prestigious event will be held from August 28th to 30th at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, where Wibmo will be prominently featured at the PayU booth J1.

Why Visit Wibmo at GFF 2024?

As the fintech landscape rapidly evolves at a rapid pace, Wibmo remains at the forefront, delivering innovative, secure, and seamless payment solutions that cater to the needs of banks, fintechs, and financial institutions. At GFF 2024, attendees will have a unique opportunity to explore Wibmo’s comprehensive suite of offerings, designed to enhance security, ensure compliance, and elevate user experience in digital payments.

Key Highlights:

Product Showcases and Launches: Wibmo will be showcasing its latest products and innovations in collaboration with PayU and Wibmo’s partners, to address the challenges and opportunities in today’s fintech environment.

Meet the Experts: Engage with the senior leadership from PayU as well as Wibmo’s CEO, Suresh Rajagopalan, and other Wibmo leaders. Gain valuable insights into the latest trends and advancements shaping the future of fintech and banking.

Strategic Partnerships: Discover opportunities for collaboration with Wibmo, a company committed to driving the future of digital payments through continuous innovation and strategic partnerships.

Wibmo’s presence at GFF 2024 is not just about showcasing technology; it’s about shaping the future of secure digital payments and helping businesses leverage these innovations to stay competitive in the digital age.

For those keen on enhancing their understanding of the latest advancements in digital payments, a visit to the Wibmo booth at GFF 2024 is essential.