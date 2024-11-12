Women in the Digital Economy Fund (WiDEF) Launches New Round of Funding to Accelerate Digital Inclusion for Women in India

New Delhi, November 12, 2024: Today, the Women in the Digital Economy Fund (WiDEF) in India, launches its first round of support. WiDEF in India is a joint effort between USAID, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Reliance Foundation to accelerate progress on closing the gender digital divide. WiDEF in India is managed by the GSMA Foundation with support from the global WiDEF managing consortium.

With grants ranging from $100,000 to $500,000, this new initiative aims to accelerate digital inclusion for women across India by supporting organisations tackling critical barriers that prevent women from accessing and using the internet. These barriers include access and affordability, relevant products and tools, literacy and digital skills, and safety and security.

This round of funding will support Indian non-profits, as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with the goal of scaling solutions that have the potential to significantly increase digital inclusion for women, improving women’s livelihoods, economic security, and resilience.

A Bold Investment in India’s Digital Future

WIDEF has committed to support multiple grant funding rounds in India to advance the 2023 G20 Leaders commitment under India’s presidency to halve the gender digital divide by 2030. This initiative, which aims to accelerate digital inclusion for women, is a vital step toward achieving WiDEF’s vision of closing the gender gap in digital access.

Globally, digital inclusion is recognised as central to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Access to and use of the internet can enable women to participate meaningfully in the digital economy, strengthening their livelihoods and resilience. Yet, one-third of the world’s population remains offline, with women making up the majority of those excluded.

The new round of funding comes at a time when India’s digital ecosystem is expanding rapidly and flourishing. This expansion, including near ubiquitous 4G coverage and extensive 5G deployment, presents a huge opportunity for further increasing digital inclusion of women and other marginalised groups. Although there have been substantial increases in digital inclusion over the last few years, only 37% of women in India use mobile internet, compared to 53% of men according to the GSMA’s latest Mobile Gender Gap Report 2024. This suggests that there are other barriers besides infrastructure that are preventing many women from getting online.

“This new round is an exciting opportunity to support entities in India who are working to address the complex barriers women face to accessing and using the internet. This has been an important area of focus for the GSMA Foundation, and we are proud to be managing WiDEF in India with support from our partners. Through this round we will help to scale efforts to address the gender digital divide, delivering significant social and economic benefits” said Claire Sibthorpe, Head of Digital Inclusion, GSMA. “We believe in the tremendous power of women to transform societies and communities. Digital inclusion is essential to ensure equitable participation in today’s digital economy and advancing women’s agency and access to digital skills brings tremendous benefits for women and for society as a whole. Through WiDEF, Reliance Foundation aims to support innovative, evidence-based solutions to advance digital inclusion at scale in India. This marks another step forward in our continued work on bridging the gender digital divide to enhance lives and livelihoods, and to accelerate India and the world’s journey towards the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Jagannatha Kumar, CEO Reliance Foundation. “Promoting gender equality is fundamental to USAID’s mission. Through this funding initiative, the U.S. government is supporting both the growth of India’s digital infrastructure and the incredible potential of women across India to contribute to an even more successful future. By partnering with local organizations to address and overcome the barriers that limit women’s access to digital resources, we are helping foster an inclusive economy that benefits everyone. Together, we can bridge the digital divide, ensuring women are empowered to participate and thrive in the digital age,” said USAID Mission Director to India, Steven G. Olive.

WiDEF Funding Priorities

This funding aims to scale solutions that have demonstrated, through credible evidence, that they can drive digital inclusion for women, significantly close the gender digital divide in their context, and are sustainable and scalable. These solutions should address at least two of the following priority areas:

Improved Access: Enhancing women’s access to affordable, reliable, and secure internet and devices.

Relevant Products and Tools: Developing and scaling digital tools that meet the specific needs of women.

Digital Literacy and Skills: Strengthening women’s digital skills to participate effectively in the digital economy.

Safety and Security: Addressing online harassment and improving digital safety measures to ensure secure online participation for women.

Eligibility and Application Details

The fund is open to Indian entities, including small-and-medium-sized for-profit enterprises (with fewer than 250 employees) and non-profits with a valid FCRA licence. Applicants must demonstrate a commitment to gender equality and the inclusion of underserved groups.

Applications for funding close on January 13, 2025, at 18:00 India Standard Time (IST). Successful applicants will receive not only financial support but also technical assistance, opportunities to participate in bootcamps and learning exchanges, and access to advisory services. The selected projects will run for 15 to 18 months.