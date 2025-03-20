Kolkata, 20th March 2025: Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO and Founder of Dhanvesttor has been honored with the Editor’s Choice Award for Trailblazer in Women’s Financial Empowerment at the Her Zindagi Womenpreneur Awards 2025. Organized by Jagran New Media, the event took place at The Lalit, Delhi to celebrate women entrepreneurs from across the nation who are making a meaningful impact in their industries. The ceremony brought together leading women entrepreneurs under one roof along with distinguished dignitaries, with Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Member of Parliament gracing the event as the Chief Guest.

As the driving force behind Dhanvesttor, India’s only women-centric wealth management and community empowerment platform, Anooshka has been recognized for helping women across the nation to take charge of their financial futures. She has worked tirelessly to make financial literacy and investment opportunities more accessible to women, breaking barriers in wealth management and bridging the gender gap in finance.

Commenting on the recognition, Anooshka said, “I am incredibly honored to receive this award from Her Zindagi. At Dhanvesttor, we believe financial empowerment is not just about numbers—it is about enabling women to make informed choices, gain confidence in managing their wealth, and ultimately build a secure future for themselves and their families. Financial literacy should not be a privilege but a right, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to making financial education and investment solutions more accessible to women from all walks of life. It is heartening to see an increasing number of women stepping up, investing in themselves, and actively participating in wealth creation. I dedicate this award to every woman who has dared to take control of her financial journey, and I hope to continue driving this mission forward with even greater passion and impact.”

Since its inception in 2024, Dhanvesttor has rapidly emerged as a trusted platform championing women-friendly investment strategies and accessible financial education.