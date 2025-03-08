Women’s Day Quote from Xebia’s India Head, Glory Nelson

By-Glory Nelson, India Head, Xebia

“True inclusion goes beyond hiring women. It is about ensuring they thrive at every career stage. At Xebia, we’re building workplaces where women don’t just join but lead, innovate, and shape the future of technology.

Our commitment is to break the barriers to growth, from opening leadership pathways to supporting returning professionals, especially mothers, with flexibility and opportunity. Through initiatives like ‘Empowered Xebians,’ we elevate women’s voices and equip them to succeed—whether they’re starting out, advancing, or restarting.

This isn’t about checking boxes. It’s about results: empowered women drive stronger teams, bolder ideas, and faster growth. As leaders, we’re here to clear the path, amplify talent, and ensure every woman has the tools to lead with confidence. Xebia isn’t just opening doors. We are empowering women to redefine what’s beyond them.”