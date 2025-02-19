Women’s Day Special: The Inspiring Journey of Preet Sandhu in Drone Technology

Some stories are not just meant to be heard but to be felt. This is the story of Preet Sandhuu, a woman pioneer in the Indian drone industry.At the age of 24, Preet Sandhuu dreamt big and worked tirelessly to turn her vision into reality, however, her journey was not easy. From starting in a small cabin to building a multi-crore empire, her success is not just a testament to her hard work and determination but also an inspiration for the youth and women across the country.

While selling beauty products would have been an easier choice, she decided to sell drone technology in India. Preet Sandhuu is the only woman in India who has taken up the challenge of Make in India, R&D, and Skill Development in the drone sector. As a woman, this journey was filled with struggles, but instead of giving up, she turned every challenge into an opportunity.

A Strong Partnership

Throughout her journey, Preet Sandhuu received immense support from her family, but the most inspiring support she received was from her husband, Mr. Deep Sihag Sesai, who is also the Co-Founder of AVPL International. Similar ambitions and visions made them life partners and partners-for-life as well. Today, they continue to support each other at every stage; which does not only give their company a new direction towards a successful business but also strengthens their bond in life.

The Humble Beginning – A Small Cabin to a Multi-Crore Empire

“It all started in that small cabin of Chandigarh in 2011,” said Preet. This cabin was where Preet Sandhuu and Deep Sihag Sesai dreamt of creating something that would bring technological innovation to India and positively impact farmers and youth. Despite limited resources and capital, they were determined to make a difference.

In 2016, they laid the foundation of AVPL International, which is presently a multi-crore company. This was not just the beginning of a company but the start of a revolution in India’s drone industry.

Government Support – A Turning Point

Government initiatives like Startup India, Make in India, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat played a crucial role in AVPL’s success.

Collaborations with 17 state governments and 3 government polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh helped AVPL train thousands of youth in drone technology.Government policies and supportive schemes transformed AVPL International from a startup to an MSME, with an annual turnover exceeding ₹50 crore.

In collaboration with AICTE, AVPL International is setting up 50 Aero Vision Drone Labs across the country.

Partnering with Dronacharya Aviation, AVPL International has expanded its reach and operations across 12 states, including Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Bihar.

AVPL International is also establishing a drone assembly line in Bihar, which will create 10,000 jobs annually and manufacture 2,000 drones per month.

Certain collaborations have been made with NSDC International to create drone entrepreneurs across the country as well as globally.

Innovation and Expansion in Drone Technology — Futuristic Vision

Preet’s exemplary innovation and expansion in Drone Technology transformed

AVPL International into a hub for innovation and skill development. The company developed VIRAJ UAS, an advanced drone certified by DGCA. These drones are revolutionizing agriculture by enhancing crop protection, pesticide spraying, and precision farming.

AVPL International recently applied for certification for a 16-liter payload capacity agricultural drone. Once approved, they will be able to offer both 10-liter and 16-liter advanced drones.

Incubation Hubs and Employment Generation — Creating future entrepreneurs

AVPL has established 70 incubation hubs across 12 Indian states, training farmers and youth in drone technology, smart farming, and agricultural solutions. Expanding on a global scale, AVPL has also set up 50 Global Incubation Hubs and 20 World Incubation Hubs.

In Bihar, AVPL’s first drone manufacturing unit is being developed over 16,000 square feet, with the following capabilities:

Production of 2,000 drones per month.

Employment for 10,000 youth.

Technological benefits to Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and northeastern states.

Women Empowerment and Youth Opportunities

Preet Sandhuu has initiated multiple programs for women and youth empowerment.

Under the “Namo Drone Didi” program by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, thousands of women have been trained in drone technology. “Dronepreneur” and “Agri Entrepreneur” programs have provided new opportunities to young individuals.

A Vision for the Future

Preet Sandhuu’s story is not just about success; it is about proving that determination and hard work can turn any dream into reality. Today, AVPL International is not just a company but a symbol of technological innovation, women empowerment, and youth entrepreneurship at a global level.