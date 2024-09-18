World Development Corporation Hosts Ambassadors’ Summit 2024 to Enhance Global Corporate Governance and ESG Collaboration

New Delhi, 18th September 2024 –World Development Corporation recently hosted the Ambassador’s Summit 2024 at the Jaypee Vasant Continental Hotel in collaboration with World Association For Small & Medium Enterprises (WASME), a United Nation’s Observer and Consultant, recently in Delhi. It was attended by a huge number of senior ambassadors and diplomats from around the world. They had gathered to discuss issues critical to corporate governance, ESG strategy, and its relationship to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The event was themed around the mission of the corporation-which is to catalyse global progress in innovative ways that ensure sustainable business models, fostering SME development. WDC with its division Directors’ Institute-World Council Of Directors, shall be benefitting the economies through International Corporate Directorship Program and Doctorate in International Corporate Directorship.

The event may be an indicator of the fact that WDC has committed efforts in pushing international collaboration for ways to achieve sustainable economic growth. To achieve success, the Directors’ Institute-Databank, a pool of 15000+ trained and experienced rich certified professionals will be supporting these initiatives by forming Corporate Governance Framework Committees for various geographies and to form global boards.

On the occasions, Zeeshan Pathan, MD of World Development Corporation, said, “WDC, as a leader in showing the way forward in development across industries, is key to leading the growth of SMEs around the world. We addressed over 20 senior ambassadors at the event and through the Ambassador Summit project, learning from each other was underscored in important areas such as corporate governance, mainstreaming ESG issues into the business framework, and strategic partner engagement. This year’s summit was another example of the evolving approach that WDC has been taking in fostering inclusive economic growth and sustainable development through SMEs.”

Key Diplomats in Attendance:

H.E. Mrs. Accouche, High Commissioner, Seychelles High Commission

H.E. Mr. Lumumba Maklele Nyajok, Ambassador, Embassy of South Sudan

H.E. Mrs. Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador, Embassy of Chad

H.E. Brig. General Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador, Embassy of Burundi

H.E. Mr. Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner, High Commission of Mauritius

Dr. Ferenc Toth, Charge d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Hungary

Mr. Peter Hobwani, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Zimbabwe

Ms. Anabella Chavez, Second Secretary, Embassy of Panama

Among the numerous conversations, the summit focused on several key areas to foster sustainable financial models in the business world. One of them was excellence in corporate governance. Deepening the framework of governance to empower SMEs toward transparency and long-term sustainability, the corporation advocated for mandating comprehensive reporting for both public and private companies. Additionally, it was suggested to include an ESG strategy, which is a manner by which sustainable development, either social or environmental, can be integrated into business operations without jeopardising profitability.

UN SDGs Work was also an important key area. It explained how the SMEs lie at the heart of delivering Goal 8—Good Jobs and Economic Growth, Goal 9, Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and Goal 12—Responsible Use of Resources.

Heval Mehta, MD of WDC Leadership School | Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors, WDC, commented “WDC, with strategic initiatives for the SME sector, redefined the meaning of success to include sustainability and inclusion today. At the event, we bear testimony that WDC has stood at the forefront, leading countries and industries toward unity in presenting new solutions to two of the world’s economic challenges: building resilient supply chains and championing sustainable investments.” Ayub Sheikh, MD – FinTech & Innovation & COO at WDC, shared further insights, “Going forward, WDC would continue to lead the process for capacity building and policy dialogues that would eventually equip SMEs with mechanisms and strategies necessary to compete in a fast-changing global marketplace. We will be taking innovative measures to implement our Corporate Governing Framework and build resilient systems for the greater good of the society.”

In summary, WDC reaffirmed its commitment to continuing work on international cooperation in SME development by establishing a platform that demonstrates governance excellence and ESG integration. It further noticed that cross-border partnerships are developed, and sustainable business models have to be put in place which develop SMEs into productive and contributing members within the global economy.