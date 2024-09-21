World Food India 2024 Day 3: Hon’ble Minister of Food Processing Industries, Shri Chirag Paswan visits Meghalaya Pavilion

New Delhi, September 21st, 2024: Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon’ble Minister of Food Processing Industries, today visited the Meghalaya Pavilion at World Food India 2024, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. He was accompanied by Shri Gunanka D. B, IFS, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of Meghalaya.

During his visit, Shri Chirag Paswan admired the initiatives taken by the Government of Meghalaya in food processing and organic cultivation. He particularly appreciated the Meghalaya Collectives, an innovative approach to promote farmer producer organizations, rural entrepreneurship, and sustainable agriculture practices.

“The Centre is always there to help you with all your initiatives, and the way Meghalaya is growing, especially in the sector of food processing. We assure full support to the Government of Meghalaya from the Centre,” Shri Paswan said.

The Meghalaya Pavilion features Meghalaya Collectives with twenty-one food processing brands and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO’s). These brands include value added products made from renowned Lakadong Turmeric, Khasi Mandarin, Kew Pineapple, Local Ginger, Cashew Nuts, and many other indigenous produces. Meghalaya Collectives is an initiative of the Government of Meghalaya to empower rural communities through FPOs, Rural entrepreneurship development, Sustainable agriculture practices, Market linkages,

This collective approach aims to enhance farmers’ income, improve agricultural productivity, and promote Meghalaya’s unique products.