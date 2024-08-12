World Youth Day 2024: Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders

International Youth Day, celebrated annually on August 12, shines a spotlight on the vital contributions and challenges of young people worldwide. This year’s theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,” underscores the transformative potential of digital solutions driven by youth. The day fosters global engagement through events and training sessions for a better future . With youth making up one-sixth of the global population, the focus is on empowering them to leverage digital technologies to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This initiative highlights the need for inclusive and accessible digital tools to drive sustainable development.

Empowering Youth for a Sustainable Future on World Youth Day

As World Youth Day approaches, the importance of training youth on environmental and sustainability issues has never been more crucial. In the face of escalating climate change and increasing natural disasters, educating young people to become environmentally conscious citizens is essential. By instilling knowledge and sustainable practices, youth can empower the next generation to make informed decisions that benefit the planet. This training fosters a sense of responsibility and equips them with the tools to tackle environmental challenges, ensuring a resilient and sustainable future. Youth, especially millennials, are the best influencers for this cause. They have the power, drive and digital platforms in today’s world to influence many people, spurring widespread adoption of sustainable practices. As global citizens, our youth will be better prepared to advocate for and implement sustainable solutions, making a significant impact on the world stage.

SEEDS’s Youth Training Initiatives for Overcoming Disasters

SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society) India has been instrumental in training young people to enhance their roles in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and environmental sustainability. SEEDS comprehensive training programs focus on equipping youth from disaster affected communities with essential skills such as search and rescue, first aid, and the use of fire extinguishers. These skills are crucial for immediate disaster response and fostering long-term community resilience. The training programs emphasize understanding local hazards, historical disaster impacts, and effective response strategies. By engaging youth from disaster affected communities in these activities, SEEDS ensures that the younger generation is not only prepared to act in times of crisis but also empowered to lead their communities towards sustainable practices. Currently in the flood affected district of Karimganj, Assam, volunteers are using a Kobo tool to collect critical and pertinent information about women , children and vulnerable communities.

SEEDS has made a handbook for different task forces educating them more about their responsibilities. The Early Warning and Communication Task Force ensures timely dissemination of alerts and information, monitoring hazards and using technology and community networks to provide accurate warnings, enabling timely evacuations and preparedness measures. The Shelter Management Task Force is responsible for establishing and maintaining safe shelters for displaced individuals, coordinating with local authorities to ensure shelters are equipped with essential supplies and are accessible and safe for all, including those with special needs. The First-Aid Task Force provides immediate medical assistance during disasters, setting up first-aid stations and ensuring that injured individuals receive prompt and effective care, collaborating with healthcare providers to manage resources efficiently and enhance the overall emergency response. These task forces work in tandem to mitigate disaster impacts, safeguard lives, and support affected communities.

In 2024, Delhi and northwestern regions of India faced a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 50 degrees Celsius. In response, the SEEDS team launched its on-ground #UnderTheUmbrella campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of extreme heat. Recognizing that millennials and Gen Z are highly active on social media, the campaign aimed to empower the youth as agents of change. By leveraging their digital presence, the campaign focused on preventive measures to minimize the impacts of heatwaves on the health of vulnerable communities. Heat advisories and educational toolkits were disseminated through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms, mobilizing young people to spread crucial information and support their communities effectively.

SEEDS’s initiatives extend beyond technical skills. SEEDS foster a deep sense of ownership and responsibility towards the environment among young people. By integrating environmental education into the training modules, youth learn about the importance of sustainability and how their actions can mitigate the effects of climate change. This holistic approach helps inculcate a culture of safety and preparedness, ensuring that the community is resilient in the face of disasters.

Moreover, SEEDS promotes the involvement of youth in community advocacy. Young people are encouraged to participate in creating disaster management plans and engage with local governance to advocate for safer, more sustainable practices. This not only builds their leadership skills but also strengthens the overall capacity of the community to respond to and recover from disasters. In schools in East Delhi a mobile bus has helped children in Government school have access to time on laptops. Training children early in their lives to use these tools is the basis of closing the digital divide too.

Through these initiatives, SEEDS empowers young people to become proactive citizens, aware of and committed to environmental sustainability and disaster resilience.

The Story of Vikas Bhomij: How SEEDS Youth Training Actually Helps Communities During Disasters

Vikas Bhomij, a resident of Khelma gram panchayat in Assam’s Cachar district, exemplifies how SEEDS’ youth training in disaster risk reduction can be life-saving. His training has equipped him with essential skills to aid his community during floods. For instance, he learned how to use banana leaves as mats to keep infants and the elderly safe and to protect poultry using fish cartons. Vikas also learned innovative techniques such as using an inflated tire tied to a bamboo boat for transportation and cooking during emergencies. These practical skills enable the community to survive for a few days independently until further help arrives.

Empowering a New Cadre: Training for a Safer and Better Tomorrow

As World Youth Day approaches, it’s essential to reflect on the significance of training youth for a safer and better tomorrow. The SEEDS Mason Academy’s Support to Training and Employment Programme (STEP) for women exemplified this mission. Located in Delhi, the academy aimed to formalize the informal labor sector by equipping women with skills in masonry and plumbing. Women learned valuable construction practices, communication skills, and safe methods. The program not only provided education but also fostered a sense of self-sufficiency and purpose among participants. Training today’s youth, especially women, is crucial for building a skilled, empowered workforce that can drive future development.

What’s the Way Forward?

The way forward lies in continuously supporting and empowering youth through education, training, and active engagement in environmental sustainability and risk reduction practices. Governments, organizations, and communities must collaborate to provide accessible and inclusive digital tools and comprehensive training programs. Youth, with their inherent sense of fighting against injustice, can play a pivotal role in addressing global challenges. By leveraging technology and digital platforms, they can amplify their voices, advocate for change, and actively participate in creating a more equitable world. The commitment to youth empowerment today will shape a better tomorrow. Fostering digital literacy, environmental awareness, and leadership skills among young people is essential. By investing in youth education and leadership, we can ensure that the next generation is prepared to address global challenges, drive progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, and create a resilient, sustainable future for all.