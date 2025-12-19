World’s Largest Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth to Be Built in Haridwar at a Cost of INR 1000 Crore

Dec 19|New Delhi / Haridwar : In a historic initiative towards the global revival of Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture, and the Vedic tradition, the world’s largest “Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth” is being developed on the sacred land of Haridwar at an estimated cost of ₹1000 crore. This mega project is not merely a spiritual construction but a comprehensive global effort to organize dharma, sadhana, education, service, and values into a structured and enduring framework.

The foundation stone laying and formal proclamation ceremony of Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth was held on 21 November 2025 in Haridwar with Vedic chanting, yajna, and traditional rituals. The ceremony, attended by saints, acharyas, scholars, social representatives, and devotees, is being regarded as the official beginning of this global Sanatan initiative.

A Mega Project of Teerth Sewa Nyas, Haridwar

Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth is a Mega Project of Teerth Sewa Nyas, Haridwar. Teerth Sewa Nyas is a registered Sanatan organization that has been actively working for several years in the fields of dharma, culture, pilgrimage preservation, saint service, education, and social upliftment. The headquarters of the Nyas is located in Haridwar, with its service activities spread across multiple states of India.

The project is being led by Pujya Tirthacharya Shri Ram Vishal Das Ji Maharaj, who serves as the President of Teerth Sewa Nyas and the Peethadhishwar (Spiritual Head) of Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth. Under his guidance, the project is progressing in a structured, long-term, and nation-oriented manner.

Guidance of Saints, Scholars, and Office Bearers

The project is receiving guidance from many respected saints and scholars.

Notably, Param Pujya Baba Hathyogi Ji Maharaj, Mahant Omdas Ji Maharaj, Dr. Gautam Khattar, Shri Shishir Chaudhary, Ms. Diksha Chillar (Director – Marketing), and Aakash Jugraj (Director – Media & Public Relations) are playing key roles in the management, outreach, and organizational coordination of this mega initiatives.

Phased Construction from 2025 to 2032

According to the organizers, the construction of Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth will begin in 2025 and is targeted to be completed in a phased manner by 2032.

The Mahapeeth will be developed on approximately 100 acres of sacred land in Haridwar, strictly following Vedic architectural principles. The total estimated investment for the project is ₹1000 crore.

Key Structures to Be Developed

Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth is envisioned as a comprehensive Sanatan ecosystem, with the following major structures:

● World’s First “Sanatan Parliament Building”

A global forum for dialogue on Sanatan Dharma, culture, and values, including deliberation on guiding Dharma Adesh (spiritual resolutions).

● Veda Mandir and Vedagar

Dedicated centers for the study, research, and preservation of all four Vedas.

● Gurukul and Training Centre (Capacity: 2000 Students)

Integrating Vedic education with modern knowledge and life skills.

● 108 Yagyashalas

For continuous yajnas, rituals, and Vedic practices.

● 108 Saint Residences

Permanent service accommodations for saints and spiritual practitioners.

● 1008 Devotee and Pilgrim Residences

Organized lodging facilities for devotees from India and abroad.

● Indigenous Cow Protection Centre

Focused on cow care, organic farming, and service-based activities.

● Sanatan Time Museum

A modern museum depicting the chronological journey of Indian civilization, dharma, and history.

● Grand Dharma Sabha Ground (Capacity approx. 10,000)

For religious, cultural, and social gatherings.

● Symbolic Parikrama Path of 108 Sacred Pilgrimage Sites

Representing major pilgrimage centers of India.

In addition, the campus will include meditation centers, large dining halls, libraries, research institutes, and supporting infrastructure.

World’s First “Sanatan Parliament” Model

It was highlighted during the press conference that this will be the world’s first Sanatan Parliament model, bringing together gurus, saints, mahants, and acharyas from across India and around the world according to their respective traditions and spiritual lineages.

The purpose of this parliament is to strengthen Sanatan Dharma in a unified, organized, and enduring form.

Training 1,00,000 Satakwadi Sanatan Warriors Every Year

One of the most discussed initiatives of Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth is the annual training of 1,00,000 (one lakh) “Satakwadi Sanatan Warriors.”

These youth will receive training in:

● Traditional stick fighting (lathi),

● Classical weapon skills,

● Self-defense,

● Physical and mental resilience,

● Yoga, sadhana, and discipline.

The objective of these Satakwadi Sanatan Warriors is not aggression, but self-defense, protection of family, safeguarding Sanatan Dharma, and service to the nation.

Vision of Pujya Ram Vishal Das Ji Maharaj

Pujya Tirthacharya Shri Ram Vishal Das Ji Maharaj stated:

“Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth is not merely a building or a project; it will become a global center of organized Sanatan consciousness. Our aim is to take dharma beyond ritual and connect it with life, education, service, and values.”

He further added: “The Satakwadi Sanatan Warriors trained here will emerge as disciplined, responsible, and aware citizens,

dedicated to their family, society, dharma, and the nation.”

Towards Becoming a Global Center of Sanatan Consciousness

According to the organizers, the foundation ceremony held on 21 November 2025 marks the first formal step of this long-term vision. Once fully established by 2032, Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth is expected to give a new global direction to India’s spiritual identity, emerging as a leading international center for Sanatan culture, Vedic knowledge, and spiritual dialogue.