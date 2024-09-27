Woxsen University reclaims global rank for MBA Programs in QS Business Masters Ranking 2025

27th September 2024, Hyderabad – Woxsen University secures top positions in the latest QS Business Masters Rankings 2025, for the second time. Renowned for its industry-aligned curriculum, global perspective, state-of-the-art infrastructure & Industry partnerships, Woxsen University continues to be a nexus for Innovative research and transformative learning, nurturing a talented student pool that contributes extensively to the contemporary business landscape.

Despite being one of the youngest universities on the list, Woxsen has garnered impressive QS rankings for its flagship MBA Programs.

Masters in Finance Program

· 1st in India

· 13th in Asia

· Top 151+ Worldwide

Masters in Business Analytics Program

· 2nd in India

· 9th in Asia

· Top 101+ Worldwide

Masters in Management Program

· 7th in India

· 19th in Asia

· 151+ Worldwide

“Making it in the QS Business Masters Ranking 2025 justifies the tremendous growth Woxsen has shown by the year, positioning us as a leading global higher education institution. This ranking highlights every effort put in by our students, faculty and all our stakeholders. The trust placed in us by our community fuels our determination to exceed expectations every time.” said Praveen K. Pula, Founder & Chancellor of Woxsen University. Vice President, Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez said “Woxsen University has topped the charts in diversity, employability, and value for money in the QS Business Masters Ranking 2025, exemplifying our consistent efforts towards a diverse and inclusive learning environment. We prioritize equipping our students with new-age skills they need to succeed in the ever-transforming global job market, while also ensuring that our programs offer exceptional value for their investment. Woxsen’s commitment to these aspects has cemented its reputation worldwide as a leading university for business education.”

Woxsen University has been evaluated by QS Rankings on significant parameters like Employability, Alumni outcomes, Thought Leadership, Value for Money, Class, and Faculty Diversity. Woxsen has joined the ranks of prestigious Indian institutions like IIMs, XLRI, and SPJIMR, as well as international universities, demonstrating its progress towards becoming a globally renowned University.