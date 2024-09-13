XYST Expands Consumer Reach with Strategic E-commerce Partnerships with Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra & Flipkart

Mumbai, 13th September, 2024: XYST, a premium skincare brand that is FDA-approved and derma-certified, has announced a strategic partnership with leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, and Flipkart. Powered by nature and driven by science, XYST is set to enhance its market presence through these collaborations. This move will strengthen XYST’s India-first approach, expanding consumer reach and supplementing their goal of reaching 100 cr revenue in the next 3 years.

This development comes at the time of a booming skincare market in India that is estimated to generate a revenue of $9.88 billion in 2024. XYST’s premium skincare products have helped them to beat the industry growth average of 8% YoY, and will further bolster value creation with the strategic partnership with leading e-commerce marketplaces.

Ms. Gunjan Agarwal, co-founder of XYST, shared her views on the development saying, “The Indian skincare market is witnessing unprecedented growth and our objective is to align our expertise to supplement this rise with premium products that offer a unique combination of nature and science. XYST is dedicated to offer derma-certified, solution based formulas that deliver visible results. Through this major strategic initiative, our goal is to address the accessibility challenge of clinically proven and highly effective skincare products consisting of safe ingredients beyond urban India, and we hope to impact the broader market favourably soon.”

As XYST’s derma-certified and research-backed skincare products become available on leading e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra & Flipkart, more expansion plans are already in the pipeline. The new expansion plans are being designed to partner with more mainstream and consumer-focused marketplaces to penetrate key geographies across India, ensuring continued growth.

The brand presently caters to 18-35 age group, irrespective of gender and skin types to drive its mission of transforming the Indian skincare market with premium products. Their derma-certified formulations come from plant extracts, and unique nature-forward ingredients like Cica and Hemp blended into high-performing actives like Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and Vitamin C in their purest forms. This has helped XYST to foster an intimate connection with its consumers that has ensured a robust growth of the brand since 2022.