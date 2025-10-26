Yamuna Ghats Ready for a Grand, Safe Chhath Puja: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 26: Chhath Puja, a major festival celebrated across northern India—especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh—honors the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya. Marked by four days of fasting, prayers, and rituals performed at sunrise and sunset, the festival reflects gratitude for life, prosperity, and nature’s bounty.

In Delhi, the Yamuna Ghats serve as key sites for the festivities. Ahead of the celebrations, the Delhi government has undertaken extensive preparations to ensure cleanliness, safety, and convenience for thousands of devotees. The ghats are being cleaned, waste disposal systems strengthened, and temporary toilets and potable water points set up.

Safety measures are being led under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s direction, with enhanced crowd management, police deployment, and emergency response teams. Health services, including on-site medical staff and quick-response units, will be available to handle any contingencies.

Beyond rituals, Chhath Puja at Yamuna Ghats highlights community participation and cultural unity. Families gather to prepare traditional offerings like thekua, decorate the ghats, and engage in folk music and dance, creating a vibrant spiritual atmosphere. The celebration not only honors divine blessings but also strengthens social bonds and preserves India’s rich cultural heritage.