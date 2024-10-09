Yauatcha x Tribe Amrapali Present: Timeless Desserts, Handcrafted Treasures

Mumbai, India — This Diwali, Yauatcha, the renowned Chinese dim sum teahouse, teams up with Tribe Amrapali, one of India’s most celebrated jewellery houses, to present Timeless Desserts, Handcrafted Treasures. This unique collaboration draws inspiration from the revered Navratna gemstones, fusing the artistry of Tribe Amrapali’s exquisite craftsmanship with Yauatcha’s world-class patisserie. Together, they have crafted a festive dessert collection that encapsulates the joy of Diwali, merging timeless traditions with a modern twist.

Craftsmanship Meets Culinary Artistry

At the heart of this collaboration is the shared ethos of both brands: a dedication to craftsmanship, creativity, and storytelling. Each dessert in this collection is inspired by the nine Navratna gemstones, which symbolise holistic well-being, wealth, and prosperity—qualities that align beautifully with the values of Diwali.

“This partnership is an exciting fusion of two worlds—jewellery and cuisine, driven by a shared passion for craftsmanship, creativity, and storytelling,” says Tarang Arora, CEO & Creative Director of Amrapali Jewels. “Together, we’re creating an experience that speaks to the artistry behind both forms. Navratna holds a special place in Indian jewellery, symbolising wealth and abundance, and we’re bringing that story to life in a delightful, modern way.”

The collection reimagines the Navratna gemstones into a multisensory experience, celebrating their vibrant colours and symbolic meanings through a range of luxurious desserts. From petit gateaux to handcrafted bonbons and macarons, each offering is thoughtfully curated to evoke the elegance of fine jewellery while delivering bold, unexpected flavours.

Udai Pinali, CEO at Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality says, “this year’s collaboration with Tribe Amrapali is especially close to our hearts, as it beautifully marries Indian artistry with French pâtisserie. Inspired by Tribe Amrapali’s iconic Navratna collection, we’ve thoughtfully created chocolates, macarons, and petit gateaux featuring nostalgic Indian flavours like gulkand, jamun, peach jam, and custard apple—each dessert telling its own story. The packaging, with its traditional Indian motifs and intricate details like the parrot symbolising good fortune, adds a personal touch, making these hampers perfect for celebrating the festive season in true spirit.”

Among the collection’s standout creations are:

Plum Jasmine Gateaux: Chocolate hazelnut, caramelised honey panna cotta, jasmine ganache, and Kashmiri plum compote.

Orange Sesame: Orange joconde, Nagpur orange marmalade, sesame peanut crunch, and orange chocolate mousse.

Fig & Walnut Tart: Walnut pie, fig compote, milk chocolate ganache, and fig mousse.

Tangerine Sachertorte: Sacher sponge, tangerine jam, and chocolate shiny glaze.

Caramel Cocoa (Vegan): Pecan brownie, caramel mousse, chocolate streusel, and dark chocolate.

Raspberry & Chocolate Praline: Flourless sponge, praline milk chocolate ganache, raspberry, and rice puff crunch

Lychee & Sweet Lime: Almond jocund, sweet lime marmalade, lychee jam, saffron mousse, white chocolate

Guava & Peach Delice: Almond sponge, spicy guava jelly, peach compote, mascarpone cheese mousse

Mango Coconut Crème: Coconut mousse, mango melba, malai, Vanilla sponge, coconut ganache

The macarons include distinctive flavours like:

Rose Pearl: Citrus white chocolate ganache with gulkand jam

Peanut Caramel: Peanut butter cream and golden caramel

Jamun & Custard Apple: Jamun crèmeux with custard apple gel

Saffron Mango: Saffron malai with mango fruit cream

Bailey’s Espresso: Bailey’s espresso chocolate

Strawberry Cocoa: Dark chocolate ganache, strawberry gel

Cashew and Peach: Salted cashew ganache, peach jam

Dark Fig: Dark fudge, fig compote

Pistachio Nougat: Pistachio ganache, dry nut nougat praline

Adding to the luxurious offerings are handcrafted bonbons inspired by each Navratna gemstone:

Jasmine Sapphire: White chocolate with green apple compote and jasmine ganache

Ruby Spice: Dark chocolate praline with spicy caramel cream

Mint Emerald: Dark chocolate with fresh mint ganache

Bailey’s Pearl: Milk chocolate, Bailey’s ganache

Cherry Sapphire: White chocolate, cherries marmalade, dark fudge chocolate

Coconut sparkle: Milk chocolate, coconut lime ganache

Mandarin Gomed: Dark chocolate, saffron white chocolate cream, mandarin jam

The cat’s eye: Milk chocolate, golden caramel

Coral berry: White chocolate, feuilletine crunch, mixed berries compote

Indulge in our exquisite chocolate bars, featuring:

Caramel Peanut Bar

Coral Berry Bar

This collaboration is a continuation of Yauatcha’s legacy of working with creative icons to produce exclusive dessert collections. Following previous partnerships with the likes of Manish Malhotra, Papa Don’t Preach, and Lovechild by Masaba, Yauatcha once again pushes the boundaries of culinary innovation, blending fashion, lifestyle, and culture into its offerings.

Akanksha Arora, CEO of Tribe Amrapali says, “I’m absolutely thrilled to team up with Yauatcha, who have beautifully brought Tribe Amrapali’s vision to life. Together, we’re creating a unique experience that merges our Navratna collection into a stunning range of desserts. Each creation reflects the nine vibrant colours and is infused with exotic flavours and zesty undertones. We can’t wait for people to try this collection and make it a part of their Diwali celebrations.”

The Timeless Desserts, Handcrafted Treasures collection is available for a limited time at Yauatcha, both for dine-in and delivery. The collection also includes thoughtfully curated hampers, featuring a selection of desserts and Yauatcha’s signature sauces, perfect for corporate gifting and bulk orders.

This Diwali, experience the joy of giving with this luxurious fusion of handcrafted treasures and indulgent treats, brought to you by Yauatcha and Tribe Amrapali.