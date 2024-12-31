2024 was a year of motherhood celebrations in the entertainment world, with stars embracing this beautiful journey in the most heartwarming ways. From double blessings to playful announcements, their joyful moments were filled with love and creativity. Heartfelt rituals, touching videos, and thoughtful social media posts captured the magic of new beginnings. Here are the actresses who shared their motherhood news with fans.



Drashti Dhami:Drashti Dhami, the beloved Madhubala of Indian television and reigning queen of the small screen, has embarked on a beautiful new journey of parenthood. On October 22, 2024, she and her husband, Niraj Khemka, welcomed their precious baby girl, filling their lives with boundless love and joy. Last seen captivating audiences in Duranga as Ira Jaykar Patel, Drashti continues to shine both on-screen and off-screen.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee:Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen as Chhathi Maiyya in Sun Neo’s Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya on Sun Neo, stepped away from the show in October due to her pregnancy. On December 15, 2024, the actress joyfully confirmed the news, putting months of speculation to rest. Devoleena shared pictures from a traditional panchamrit ritual, celebrating her journey to motherhood. In her heartfelt post, she described this new phase as the “most beautiful chapter” of her life.

Yuvika Chaudhary:Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula delighted their fans with the heartwarming news of their pregnancy on June 25, 2024. The couple shared a joint post on social media that included a heartfelt note and a symbolic image—a red toy car placed beside Prince’s car, hinting at the arrival of their little one. Prince’s caption, “baby aane wala hai jald” (baby is coming soon), captured their excitement and anticipation, resonating with their fans and well-wishers.

Shraddha Arya:Shraddha Arya, beloved for her portrayal of Preeta in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, embraced motherhood with the arrival of her twins on November 29, 2024. The actress and her husband, Rahul Nagal, were overjoyed to welcome their “two little bundles of joy”—a boy and a girl. Shraddha shared the happy news on social media with a heartwarming video. In the clip, she is seen holding her newborns, followed by a delightful shot of two sets of balloons, one reading “It’s a boy” and the other “It’s a girl.”

Ruhi Chaturvedi:Ruhi Chaturvedi, widely recognized for her portrayal of Sherlyn Khurana in Kundali Bhagya, is set to embrace motherhood for the first time. On November 11, 2024, Ruhi shared the joyous news on Instagram with a heartfelt video that melted hearts. The clip featured her husband, Shivendraa Om Saainiyol, lovingly kissing her baby bump—a touching moment made even more special as it coincided with Shivendraa’s birthday.