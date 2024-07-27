YFLO and Ministry of Mind, Body, and Soul Commemorate 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) and Ministry of Mind, Body, and Soul Honour the Valour and Sacrifice of Indian Air Force Heroes to Commemorate the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, July 27, 2024: In a heartfelt event organized by the Young Ficci Ladies Organisation (YFLO) Chairperson, Dr. Payal Kanodia & Ministry of Mind, Body, and Soul, the valour and sacrifice of our Indian Air Force heroes were celebrated to commemorate the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The stellar event held at TER Hall, The Lodhi Hotel, New Delhi and chaired by Dr. Tania Nijhawan, featured inspiring conversations with two distinguished speakers who partook in Kargil War: Archana Kapoor (Retd. Sqn Ldr) and Air Veteran Group Captain Nitin Welde.

The event commenced with a welcome note by Pankhuri Mukim Nandy, who extended a warm welcome to all the esteemed guests and members of YFLO. She highlighted the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas as a celebration of the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, which played a pivotal role in securing India’s victory in the Kargil War.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of YFLO Delhi and the Ministry of Mind, Body, and Soul, expressed her profound respect and admiration for the heroes of the Indian Air Force in her opening remarks, “As we commemorate Kargil Diwas today, we are reminded of the immense bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces. Honouring the stories of Sqn Ldr Archana Kapoor and Group Captain Nitin Welde reaffirms our commitment to the extraordinary courage and dedication that define our warriors. It is my personal conviction that our security forces and border areas deserve unwavering respect, support, and active participation from each of us. Their valour inspires us to uphold the values of courage, honour, and selflessness.”

Archana Kapoor (Retd. Sqn Ldr) shared a precious takeaway token with the young ladies of YFLO: her personal power mantra, “Just Ask, And in All Probability, You Will Get What You Want”. As one of the first women pilots in the Indian Air Force, she recounted her inspiring journey and experiences during the Kargil War. Her story of perseverance and breaking barriers served as a profound source of inspiration to all present.

Air Veteran Group Captain Nitin Welde, a gallantry award recipient with over 5,000 hours of flying experience, also shared his remarkable experiences. He recounted his operations during the Kargil conflict and his unwavering commitment to duty, which has extended beyond his years of service. His dedication to youth development and nation-building was evident in his passionate address, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

The event concluded with a special vote of thanks to Archana Kapoor (Retd. Sqn Ldr) and Air Veteran Group Captain Nitin Welde & Group Captain Sumit Malhotra followed by a session of networking and hi-tea, allowing attendees to engage with the esteemed speakers and fellow guests. The YFLO and the Ministry of Mind, Body, and Soul reaffirmed their commitment towards supporting the veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the respect, care, and recognition they deserve. The commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas was not just a remembrance but a celebration of the extraordinary feats of India’s brave men and women in uniform.