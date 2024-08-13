Young Fashionistas Shine at Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura’s First-Ever Kids Fashion Show

Delhi| Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura held a successful event of the Pacific Kids Fashion Show Season 1. The event was a remarkable showcase of creativity and talent, featuring young fashion enthusiasts aged five years and above.

The fashion show featured five distinct categories, allowing the little ones to express their personalities and creativity. Each category was designed to highlight different aspects of fashion, from traditional attire to contemporary styles, encouraging children to have fun and explore styles.

The event was a massive success, drawing many families and fashion lovers who cheered on the young models as they strutted down the runway. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and joy as parents and friends celebrated the participants’ achievements.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “The Pacific Kids Fashion Show was a fantastic platform for our young talents to shine. We are proud to have provided an opportunity for children to showcase their creativity and confidence on such a grand stage. This event was a huge success, and we promise to organise more such events for the little ones. This event was our commitment to nurturing talent and providing memorable experiences for families at Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura.”

The Pacific Kids Fashion Show not only highlighted the fashion sense of the young participants but also emphasized the importance of socialisation and support for young talent. The event concluded with awards for outstanding performances, ensuring that every child left with a sense of accomplishment and pride.