Young Journalists: Capturing the World through Videos – A Successful Event at XITE Gamharia

Gamharia, 20th September 2024 – XITE Gamharia (Autonomous) proudly hosted the event, Young Journalists: Capturing the World through Videos, on 20th September 2024. Organized by the “Sarjan – Literary Club” under the supervision of club heads Dr. Swati Singh and Prof. Anjali Jha, this initiative sought to equip students with the journalistic skills and techniques necessary to craft impactful stories through video.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 18 student teams, each eager to showcase their storytelling abilities, as well as an audience of more than 80, including both students and faculty members of XITE Gamharia. Throughout the event, participants explored crucial topics such as video storytelling, editing and the ethical responsibilities of journalism in the digital age.

After intense competition, the winners of the event were announced:

– First Place: Amrit & Group – Rising Cost of Living in India

– Second Place: Anurag & Group – Indian Elections 2024: India Decides Modi 3.0, But No Majority

– Third Place (Tie): Neha & Group – The Dark Side of the Chocolate

– Third Place (Tie): Ayushi & Group – Jio Recharge

The event culminated with insightful words of encouragement from Dr. (Fr.) Mukti Clarence, SJ, who applauded the participants for their creativity and dedication, emphasizing the critical role of youth in shaping today’s media landscape. Fr. Edwin Ritesh Dungdung, SJ, further motivated the students to continue nurturing their passion for journalism and storytelling.

The event was a resounding success, fostering creativity, collaboration and a sense of community among the budding journalists of XITE Gamharia. By providing students with a platform to showcase their skills and creativity, XITE continues to promote holistic development and empower the next generation of storytellers.