Zee Kannada News to Air Inspirational Stories of Changemakers in Special Telecast on 16th February 2025

Citizens can now witness an extraordinary celebration of the achievements of changemakers as Zee Kannada News presents the telecast of the prestigious Zee Achievers Award 2024 on 16th February 2025 at 6 pm. This special telecast is an opportunity for viewers to honour and be inspired by 46 distinguished individuals whose relentless contributions have made a significant impact across various fields.

As Zee Kannada News marks its third anniversary, it takes pride in recognizing changemakers who have redefined excellence and societal progress. The telecast will bring to life the inspiring stories of these achievers, showcasing their perseverance and dedication. The presence of eminent personalities such as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and film stars Dhruva Sarja and Priyanka Upendra amplifies the significance of this momentous occasion.

In a special video message, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated the awardees and commended Zee Kannada News for recognizing selfless contributors who often remain away from the limelight. Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda lauded the initiative, emphasizing that in today’s evolving media landscape, dominated by social media and artificial intelligence, Zee Kannada News has set a strong precedent for recognizing true achievers. Sri Sri Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Pontiff of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, highlighted the importance of acknowledging such efforts, stating that Zee Kannada News has earned the trust of the people of Karnataka through its unbiased news coverage and that recognizing exceptional achievers serves as a stepping stone to greater accomplishments. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar further underscored that the honored achievers are true assets to society, whose relentless efforts have significantly contributed to the nation’s development, emphasizing that awards should be seen as motivation for continued service. Minister Ramalinga Reddy echoed these sentiments, stating that those who dedicate their lives to the betterment of society without seeking personal gain are the backbone of the nation and that media recognition of such individuals accelerates societal progress, benefiting the state as a whole.

The Zee Achievers Award 2024 is a powerful tribute to individuals who have made a difference, from social work and business to education, medicine, and spirituality. Among the esteemed awardees are Satyanarayana, National Paralympic Coach; Dr. Sharad Kulkarni, Ayurvedic Doctor; Dr. Dhyaneshwar, Physician; N. Reena Suvarna, ACP Whitefield; and Girish Linganna, Space & Defense Expert, among many others. Their efforts and unwavering dedication to their respective fields serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for society.

This exclusive telecast is more than just an award show; it is a testament to the spirit of progress and perseverance. Join Zee Kannada News in celebrating these real-life heroes, as their journeys unfold on-screen, leaving an indelible mark on viewers and encouraging a future driven by excellence and service.

