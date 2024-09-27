ZEE5 celebrates 100 million streaming minutes with stunning poster reveal of ‘Nunakkhuzhi’

In a landmark moment for the Malayalam entertainment industry, ZEE5 has unveiled the largest and most spectacular poster for the blockbuster film ‘Nunakkhuzhi’, celebrating a staggering milestone of 100 million streaming minutes. The success poster unveiling of Nunakkhuzi, which took place in the presence of the esteemed Minister of Education & Labour of Kerala, V Shivankutty, during a sports event, was a radiant tribute to the film’s phenomenal success and widespread acclaim across the streaming platform. Directed by the renowned Jeethu Joseph and featuring standout performances by Basil Joseph and Grace Antony, ‘Nunakkhuzhi’ has captivated audiences with its engaging blend of comedy and drama, continuing to impress viewers across ZEE5 following its successful theatrical run.
‘Nunakuzhi’ is a witty comedy-drama centered on Eby (Basil Joseph), a carefree man-child who, after his father’s death, struggles to manage the family business while obsessing over his newlywed wife. When a private video of them is seized during an Income Tax raid, Eby’s frantic attempts to retrieve it entangle him in a series of chaotic and comedic misadventures with a diverse cast of quirky characters.
Director Jeethu Joseph expressed, “The success of Nunakkhuzhi on ZEE5 has been great, and unveiling this grand poster is truly a surreal moment for us. We are absolutely over the moon, about reaching 100 million streaming minutes, a milestone we hadn’t anticipated. Having the Minister of Education & Labour of Kerala, V Shivankutty to witness this celebration makes it even more special. This achievement reflects the hard work and passion of our incredible team, and I am thrilled that Nunakkhuzhi continues to connect with ZEE5’s audiences in such a meaningful way.”
Actor Basil Joseph mentioned, “The journey of Nunakuzhi has been nothing short of extraordinary. From its successful theatrical run to its phenomenal success on ZEE5, this film has been a true labor of love for all of us. Striking 100 million streaming minutes on ZEE5 is like a dream come true and I am immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished and grateful to ZEE5’s audience for embracing Nunakkhuzhi and Eby’s character with such enthusiasm and love. This milestone reflects the efforts and dedication of the entire team, and I am ecstatic to celebrate this success with all of you.”