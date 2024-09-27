ZEE5 celebrates 100 million streaming minutes with stunning poster reveal of ‘Nunakkhuzhi’

In a landmark moment for the Malayalam entertainment industry, ZEE5 has unveiled the largest and most spectacular poster for the blockbuster film ‘Nunakkhuzhi’, celebrating a staggering milestone of 100 million streaming minutes. The success poster unveiling of Nunakkhuzi, which took place in the presence of the esteemed Minister of Education & Labour of Kerala, V Shivankutty, during a sports event, was a radiant tribute to the film’s phenomenal success and widespread acclaim across the streaming platform. Directed by the renowned Jeethu Joseph and featuring standout performances by Basil Joseph and Grace Antony, ‘Nunakkhuzhi’ has captivated audiences with its engaging blend of comedy and drama, continuing to impress viewers across ZEE5 following its successful theatrical run.

‘Nunakuzhi’ is a witty comedy-drama centered on Eby (Basil Joseph), a carefree man-child who, after his father’s death, struggles to manage the family business while obsessing over his newlywed wife. When a private video of them is seized during an Income Tax raid, Eby’s frantic attempts to retrieve it entangle him in a series of chaotic and comedic misadventures with a diverse cast of quirky characters.