ZELIO E Mobility Unveils ‘Little Gracy’: A Fun, License-Free Electric Scooter for Teens at INR 49,500

Haryana, 14th March 2025: ZELIO E Mobility, a leading force in India’s electric two-wheeler market, has unveiled its latest model, the Little Gracy, a low-speed, non-RTO electric scooter designed to cater specifically to younger riders aged 10-18 years. This new offering marks a remarkable addition to the company’s portfolio, targeting a youthful demographic with a focus on safety and efficiency. Given that Little Gracy does not require a driving license, it is an ideal choice for students and young adults seeking a reliable, eco-friendly, and convenient mode of transportation.

The Little Gracy is available in three variants, with pricing starting at an affordable INR 49,500 (ex-showroom). The variants are differentiated by their battery options, offering varying ranges and charging times to cater to different customer preferences:

48V/32AH Lead Acid Battery : Priced at INR 49,500, offering a range of 55-60 km with a charging time of 7-8 hours.

: Priced at INR 49,500, offering a range of 55-60 km with a charging time of 7-8 hours. 60V/32AH Lead Acid Battery : Priced at INR 52,000, offering a range of 70 km with a charging time of 7-9 hours.

: Priced at INR 52,000, offering a range of 70 km with a charging time of 7-9 hours. 60V/30AH Li-Ion Battery: Priced at INR 58,000, offering a range of 70-75 km with a charging time of 8-9 hours.

Each model is equipped with a 48/60V BLDC motor, weighs 80 kg, and has a loading capacity of 150 kg. With a top speed of 25 km/h and electricity consumption at only 1.5 units per charge, Little Gracy provides an efficient and economical solution for short-distance travel. The scooter features modern conveniences such as a digital meter, USB port, keyless drive, center lock with an anti-theft alarm, reverse gear, parking switch, and an auto-repair switch. It also includes hydraulic suspension, drum brakes on both the front and rear, and is available in four attractive color combinations: Pink, Brown/Cream, White/Blue, and Yellow/Green.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kunal Arya, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ZELIO E Mobility Ltd., said, “With the launch of Little Gracy, we are excited to introduce a product that is not only stylish and functional but also makes sustainable transportation accessible to younger riders. Our goal has always been to make electric mobility a part of everyday life in India, and Little Gracy brings us one step closer. It’s an eco-friendly, affordable, and license-free scooter that meets the specific needs of our younger audience while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

Little Gracy also comes with a two-year warranty covering the motor, controller, and frame, providing customers with peace of mind as they embrace the electric revolution.

Since its inception, ZELIO E Mobility has quickly become a frontrunner in India’s electric two-wheeler market. With over 200,000 satisfied customers and a network of 400+ dealerships nationwide, the brand is rapidly expanding its footprint. The company aims to have 1,000+ dealerships by the end of 2025, reaffirming its dedication to providing eco-friendly and affordable mobility solutions to customers nationwide.