Odisha’s Sahil Kumar Das Shines with Silver at National Sport Climbing Championship

The 28th National Sport Climbing Championship is being held from January 17 to January 19, 2025, in Bangalore. Representing the East Zone in the Speed Climbing category, Sahil Kumar Das from Odisha achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a silver medal in the sub-junior category.



This marks the first-ever national medal for Odisha under the TSAF Sport Climbing High-Performance Centre. It is also a historic moment as Odisha made its debut in both the Zonal and National Sport Climbing events, delivering an impressive performance.

Sahil’s success is a testament to his dedication and the excellent guidance of coach Chinmaya Maharana. Heartiest congratulations to Sahil and the entire team for their outstanding debut!