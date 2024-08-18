Young Mountaineer from Odisha – Chinmaya Maharana seeks financial assistance for expedition to Mount Elbrus

Young Mountaineer from Odisha – Chinmaya Maharana seeks financial assistance for the expedition to Mount Elbrus the Highest peak in Europe (5642mtr/18510ft) from 10 to 22 Aug 2024

Bhubaneswar, August 8, 2024: Chinmaya Maharana a young international Mountaineer sportsperson from Odisha is looking for financial assistance for the expedition to Mountain Elbrus, the highest mountain in Russia and Europe. He belongs to Raghurajpur village in Puri district. Raghurajpur is a heritage village in the Puri district of Odisha, India. It’s known for its arts and crafts, including Pattachitra painting, stone carvings, palm leaf inscriptions, and traditional dances. The village is also known for its Odishi village and Gotipua dance.

Chinmaya Maharana has built up this career in adventure sports, particularly mountain expeditions and he has achieved so many adventure mountaineer activities in the recent past.

Adventure Activities:

Successfully summited the highest Peak of the African continent Kilimanjaro (19341ft) in 2022 Successfully summited YUNAM (6111mtr/20049ft) Himalayan Rang, India. In 2021 Successfully climbed Rudugaira (19000ft) India, Uttarkashi in 2019 Successfully climbed Darwa Top (13000ft) India, Uttarkashi in 2018 Successfully climbed Palung II (18000ft) India, Sikkim Himalaya in 2017 Successfully summited Stock Kangry (6153mtr/20187ft) Ladakh, India in 2016 Successfully summited Ranisui (13123ft) Manali in 2016 Successfully summited Lamaduag (11482ft) Manali in 2016 Successfully climbed Shetadhara Peak (15700ft) in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. In 2015 Successfully participated in the Biju Pattanaik Himalayan Expedition – 2018 as a Team Leader. Completed BMC from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in 2015. in 2017, from the renowned Jawahar Institute & Winter Sports Pahal gam, J & K, and (HMI) Darjeeling, India. Displayed the Patachitra painting of Lord Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s Nagarjuna Besha the highest Peak in the Africa continent upon Reaching the Peak. Under my Leadership during the Yunam Expedition 75mtr Long National flag was Exhibited on the Peak while celebrating the 75th year of Independence with 75 Participants the first in the Himalayan range. He is the first person from Odisha state who hosted Lord Maha Prabhu Shree Jagannath Flag (Baana) on the Top of the Yunam peak during the Expedition Conducted Last year.

Please reach out to Chinmaya Maharana at his number 8093987914 for any sort of financial help. This will help him to scale highest peaks in the world in his future endeavors.