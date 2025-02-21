HRDS INDIA applauds PM Modi’s vision for Women’s Empowerment as Rekha Gupta becomes Delhi’s CM after 27 Years from BJP

New Delhi, February 22, 2025:

HRDS INDIA an International NGO congratulated Smt. Rekha Gupta on her appointment as the Chief Minister of Delhi, calling it a historic milestone in Indian politics.

HRDS INDIA deeply appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s steadfast commitment to women’s empowerment, stating that the Modi government’s efforts go beyond mere words, driving real, impactful change to ensure women have equal opportunities across all sectors. The appointment of Smt. Rekha Gupta as Chief Minister is a reflection of this vision, further strengthening the role of women in Indian politics and governance.

Congratulating Modi government and Rekha Gupta, Guru Atma Nambi, President of HRDS INDIA, stated: “We wholeheartedly welcome the appointment of Smt. Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister of Delhi, a move that reaffirms the BJP’s commitment to gender inclusivity and leadership opportunities for women. As the second female Chief Minister from the BJP, following the late Smt. Sushma Swaraj’s tenure in 1998, her appointment is not just historic but also marks the BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years—a significant political milestone. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women’s empowerment has moved beyond rhetoric to real action, ensuring equal opportunities across all fields. We are confident that Smt. Rekha Gupta will lead Delhi with dedication, vision, and a strong commitment to progress.”

Aji Krishnan, Founder & Secretary of HRDS INDIA, also lauded the decision, stating: “Under Modi ji’s leadership, India is witnessing a new era where women are rising to take charge in key governance roles. With Smt. Rekha Gupta in Delhi and Mamata Banerjee in Bengal, India now has two female Chief Ministers, further strengthening the BJP’s gender representation narrative. We believe Rekha Gupta will shoulder her responsibilities effectively and bring transformative governance to Delhi.”

HRDS INDIA remains steadfast in its support for policies that promote gender equality, empowering women to take on leadership roles across politics, governance, and various sectors. The organization applauds the government’s continued efforts to create an inclusive and progressive society.