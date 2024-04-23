SIFAS Festival of Arts 2024 Enchants Esplanade on April 27-28

A Spectacular Showcase of Indian Classical Arts themed Virasata: Celebrating a Timeless Legacy of Arts which Commemorates 75 years of SIFAS

SINGAPORE, Apr 23, 2024 – As the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) commemorates its 75th year of enriching Singapore’s cultural landscape, it has announced two key highlight events of the much-anticipated SIFAS Festival of Arts, which will be held at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay on April 27 and 28. The celebration by SIFAS is jointly organised with SIFAS Productions Limited (SPL).

Established in 1949, SIFAS has been a cornerstone of Indian cultural heritage in Singapore, fostering art and cultural appreciation through its diverse disciplines. 2024 marks SIFAS’ Diamond Jubilee, a significant milestone for the non-profit organisation committed to nurturing talent and promoting Indian fine arts in the region. As Singapore transitions into a global arts hub, SIFAS continues to uphold its mission of preserving and promoting Indian cultural heritage while embracing multiculturalism.

The SIFAS Festival OF Arts 2024, in its 20th year, is an iconic event in SIFAS’ cultural calendar, which celebrates the institution’s legacy as the heart and hub of Indian arts in Singapore. Themed ‘Virasata: Celebrating a Timeless Legacy of Arts,’ this year’s festival also serves as a curtain-raiser to SIFAS’ 75th-year anniversary celebrations that will extend throughout the year.

Event Details are as follows:

Event: “Rukmini Kalyanam”, Dance Drama by Kalakshetra Foundation in collaboration with SIFAS

Date: April 27 (Saturday)

Venue: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981

Time: 7:00 PM

Open to: Public

Tickets: SISTIC – https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/rukmini0424

Event: “Classical Confluence”, Hindustani & Carnatic Jugalbandhi by Jayateerth Mevundi and Abhishek Raghuram

– Karthik Nagraj on Violin

– Arjun Kumar on Mridangam

– Pandurang Pawar on Tabla

– Milind Kulkarni on Harmonium

Date: April 28 (Sunday)

Venue: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981

Time: 7:00 PM

Open to: Public