The Chuan Park: New Condominium Destination in Singapore’s Lorong Chuan Area

Singapore, Singapore, January 25, 2024- The Chuan Park is the latest luxury condominium development in Singapore’s vibrant Lorong Chuan area, offering a perfect blend of urban living and natural serenity.

Located in the heart of the city, “The Chuan Park” redefines modern living by providing residents with easy access to a wide array of shopping and dining options, making it the epitome of urban lifestyle.

Key Highlights:

Culinary Paradise:

Residents of “The Chuan Park” can indulge in a culinary journey with an array of dining options, including Clan 7, Iro Iro Japanese Restaurant, Foodies’ Clan, COLLIN’S, D’Penyetz Lorong Chuan, Teck Seng Bee Claypot Rice, Good Stuff! @ Foodie’s Clan, Fish & Co. NTP, and 18 Seafood.

Educational Hub:

The condominium is strategically located near a variety of educational institutions, catering to families with children of all ages, including childcare centers, primary and secondary schools, tertiary institutions, and international schools.

Recreation and Nature:

Residents can enjoy the tranquility of nearby green spaces, including Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Chiltern Drive Interim Park, Kampong Park @ Serangoon, Laut Lepas Singapore, Bishan Circular Cycling Ramp, and Sunshine Ville Community Garden.

Connectivity and Accessibility:

The Chuan Park offers excellent connectivity to public transportation and major highways, providing easy access to business districts, industrial parks, and healthcare facilities.

Seamless Transportation:

Residents can easily access multiple MRT lines, such as Lorong Chuan MRT Station, Serangoon MRT Station, Woodleigh MRT Station, Bishan MRT Station, and Bartley MRT Station.

Convenient Access:

The condominium provides convenient access to expressways and main roads, including Central Expressway (CTE), Pan Island Expressway (PIE), Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, and Braddell Road.

Bus Services:

The Serangoon Bus Interchange, located less than 1.5 km away, expands public transport options for residents.

The Chuan Park is a joint development by Kingsford Group and MCC Singapore, renowned companies with a strong track record in real estate development and urban planning.