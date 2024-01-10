adidas and Roshn Saudi League Unveil New Partnership

Riyadh, 10 January 2024 – adidas and the Saudi Pro League (SPL) today unveiled a new partnership to promote football in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and drive sustained development in the years ahead. Commencing in February 2024, the partnership will see adidas become the Saudi top flight’s official match ball supplier, enhancing the Roshn Saudi League’s (RSL) global interest and commercial attractiveness while supporting continuous growth throughout the Saudi football pyramid.

As per today’s announcement, RSL teams will play with the adidas ‘Oceaunz’ ball for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, from February to May. adidas will then provide an exclusive match ball featuring an upgraded colour palette for the 2024/25 season, beginning next August.

Bilal Fares, General Manager of adidas EMC, said: “adidas is proud to partner with the Saudi Pro League. The partnership builds on the brand’s wider ambitions to increase sports participation across the Kingdom in line with Saudi Vision 2030. We believe that through sport, we have the power to change lives and we’re thrilled to support the league’s strategy in enhancing the football sector, leaving a positive impact in the Kingdom.” Saad Allazeez, Vice Chairman and interim CEO of the SPL added: “Our partnership with adidas represents a significant next step towards elevating football in Saudi Arabia. By aligning with such a recognised and respected global sportswear giant, the league enhances its international visibility and benefits from greater opportunities to attract talent, inspire investment, and foster growth that positively impacts football culture and the game’s national ecosystem. This collaboration can help reshape the Kingdom’s football landscape and we’re excited to be working closely with adidas moving forward.”

The deal comes at an exciting time for football in Saudi Arabia, with the RSL experiencing significant increases in global viewership and match attendance following an influx of world-class players.

Moreover, the partnership builds on adidas’ wider ambitions within the Saudi football sector. Having already signed a long-term deal with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), the brand has also enhanced its regional ambassador portfolio, signing some of the Kingdom’s top men’s and women’s national team players, including Farah Jefry, Saud Abdualhamed, Yasser Al Shahrani, and Mohammed Alowais.