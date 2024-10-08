Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, Mitrovic, Benzema, Ronaldo, Toney: what we’ve learned as RSL pauses for international break

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 8 October 2024: While this may be the second FIFA international break of the 2024-25 Roshn Saudi League season, the first happened so soon into the new campaign that this feels truly the first time we can pause for reflection on the opening six matchweeks of action. And there certainly is a lot to take in.

So, with that in mind, here is what we’ve learned from the opening month and a half.

The Al Hilal machine rolls on

It is often said, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

After a remarkable undefeated season in 2023-24 in which they swept all before them, champions Al Hilal came into this campaign with a massive target on their back; the hope being that somehow this merciless machine would’ve slowed down after last season’s exertions.

Any notion of that, though, has been comprehensively dismissed after only six matches, with Jorge Jesus’ men the only club with a perfect 100 percent record through to this point. Quite conceivably, there is an incredible resilience and belief in Al Hilal that the RSL has arguably never seen before.

It’s not that they’re completely impenetrable: the Riyadh side have conceded six goals thus far – more than Al Nassr, Al Shabab, Al Qadsiah and Al Taawoun – and kept only two clean sheets. But whether they score first, or fall behind, patently they have an unshakable trust in that they will always come back – see the 3-2, come-from-behind win against Damac in Matchweek 2.

While there is still so long to go this season, minds are already turning to whether Al Hilal, unbeaten in an extraordinary 42 RSL matches, could do the seemingly impossible of going undefeated in back-to-back campaigns.

Former champions return to form

One of the biggest stories of the opening six matches has been the renaissance at 2022-23 RSL champions Al Ittihad.

It was a title defence to forget for the Jeddah giants last time out, who finished fifth and well out of contention in the race for the league crown. After an off-season of soul searching and significant investment, World Cup winner Laurent Blanc was brought in as manager to replace Marcelo Gallardo.

To mark the new era, Al Ittihad turned over the squad – heavily. The club introduced younger, more dynamic signings in the form of Moussa Diaby, Houssem Aouar, Steven Bergwijn and Mario Mitaj.

Most important, though, has been the return to form of captain and talisman Karim Benzema. After a mixed debut season in the RSL – nine goals in 21 appearances – the enduring Frenchman has found the net seven times in six top-flight matches this campaign. It means Benzema sits behind only Aleksandar Mitrovic (nine) in the scoring charts and has almost equalled his 2023-24 haul already.

Elsewhere, Al Ittihad’s reemergence is also true for Al Shabab as well, after they had a season to forget last time out as well, at one point mired in the relegation battle before finishing strongly to come home eighth. That resurgence came after the arrival in February of Vitor Pereira; clearly, retaining the Portuguese manager is looking a hugely important piece of business.

With a sizeable turnover from last season, the new arrivals – among others, RSL legend Abderrazak Hamdallah, Serie A stalwart Giacomo Bonaventura, Dutch defender Wesley Hoedt and enterprising Portuguese winger Daniel Podence – are playing their part, too.

Heading into the two-week hiatus, Al Shabab have four wins from six league outings, which sees the 2011-12 RSL champions occupy fourth. As such, they are only three points off second place.

Mixed bag for league new boys

Much was made in pre-season – and quite rightly so – of this being Al Kholood’s first campaign in the RSL, but it has been a hardy welcome to the big time so far for the side from Ar Rass.

Despite a strong recruitment drive to prepare them for the challenge, Paulo Duarte’s team have struggled to make a mark, with a solitary win and four points to show from their opening six matches – even despite that gutsy, opening-round defeat to Al Ittihad, a match in which they were desperately unlucky to lose.

However, back-to-back reverses in the past two matchweeks, to Al Hilal and Al Khaleej respectively, has caused Al Kholood to drop into the relegation zone. Of course, they will hope to break free of the bottom three spots upon the league’s return.

In contrast, fellow new boys Al Qadsiah and Al Orobah have fared better, with the former perhaps always expected to given their considerable investment in the summer transfer window. In came the likes of recent Real Madrid captain Nacho; former Arsenal, Barcelona and Marseille striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Belgium international goalkeeper Koen Casteels; highly sought-after Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez, and Mexican international forward champion Julian Quinones.

There was, also, much-coveted Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez and versatile Uruguayan defender Gaston Alvarez, alongside a host of talented Saudi Arabians, led by national-team defender Qassem Lajami.

That ambition propelled Al Qadsiah to successive wins in the opening two matchweeks and, although they’ve been a little inconsistent since, they still sit sixth, with three victories, two defeats and a draw. Importantly, Aubameyang is off the mark in the RSL with the promise of more to come from the decorated striker.

For newly promoted Al Orobah, meanwhile, they have seven points from six matches to lie mid-table – a decent return for Alvaro Pacheco’s side. What’s more encouraging is that the Sakakah club began with two defeats, but a run of two wins and a draw has set them up well. They have appeared far from intimidated back in the top tier of Saudi football.

Mighty Mitrovic eyes Ronaldo’s record

When Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time, single-season goalscoring record last term (35 goals), few would’ve thought the tally would be under any threat anytime soon.

Yet Al Hilal’s Serbian superstar, Aleksandar Mitrovic, has other ideas. The frontman, who finished second to Ronaldo in the race for the 2023-24 golden boot (28 goals), has begun the current campaign on fire, with nine goals from six matches. It could have even been 10, only for one of his goals against Al Riyadh was officially awarded by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s Referees Department as an own goal.

Still, you’d imagine running at 1.5 goals per game is almost impossible to sustain across an entire season. However, with Al Hilal showing no signs of slowing and scoring at a clip of three goals a match, then Mitrovic will get more than his fair share of chances to chase down Ronaldo’s record.

Remember, his overall RSL haul stands at a mighty 37 goals in 34 appearances. Phenomenal.

Title-chasing Al Ahli have work to do

The three-time Saudi champions were quiet achievers last season, largely out of the title race that unspooled between Al Hilal and Al Nassr, but far enough ahead of the rest of the pack that their third place was never under serious threat.

Now boasting England international Ivan Toney, Matthias Jaissle’s side would’ve had ambitions of at least matching their 2023-24 flourish, achieved upon their first season back in the top flight, if not going better and joining in the title fight. But after the opening six rounds, the Jeddah club look some way off the side that performed so well last season. With three defeats thus far, they are already 11 points off the pace.

A home win against Al Hilal would’ve been just the tonic before the international break, but despite taking the lead against the defending champions through Spanish talent Gabri Veiga, another second-half double from Mitrovic saw the away side depart with all three points.

It leaves Jaissle with plenty of questions to ponder over the international break, especially with Al Ahli 10th in the standings. Although, with the likes of Veiga, Franck Kessie, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Feras Al Buraikan and Toney in the team, there is no shortage of star power to get the club back up and running.

Ronaldo, Mane and Pioli lead Al Nassr resurgence

By their own, incredibly lofty, standards, Al Nassr deemed their start to the season – one win and three draws from four matches across all competitions – as insufficient and, thus, that a change of manager was required. So, with three RSL matchweeks in the books, Luis Castro was out, and Stefano Pioli was in.

The Italian, who guided AC Milan in 2021-22 to a first Serie A title in more than a decade, has proved an inspired appointment, with Al Nassr reeling off five wins on the bounce. Three of those have come in the Saudi top flight, to the tune of eight goals scored and none conceded.

As usual, Ronaldo has been key, the Portuguese superstar taking his season’s tally to five goals in six RSL appearances. The club captain has been ably supported by Sadio Mane who, after a modest debut campaign in the Kingdom, has been a player reborn this term. Although the Senegal international opened his goal account only in Matchweek 6 with a brace against Al Orobah, he has contributed five assists – second only to Al Ittihad’s Diaby.

With Pioli in place, and Ronaldo and Mane firing, Al Nassr have moved up to third in the table. It bodes well for when the RSL returns on October 18. Could this finally be the capital club’s year?