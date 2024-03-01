Al Shabab crowned SAFF Women’s U-17 Tournament champions with final victory against Al Hilal

Al Shabab were crowned champions of the inaugural Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s U-17 Tournament on Wednesday night following a memorable final at the Noon Academy Stadium in Jeddah – sealing victory with a 1-0 win against Al Hilal.

The road to SAFF Women’s U-17 Tournament glory began in November for Al Shabab in the group stages, where 18 teams from the Women’s Premier League, First Division League, and SAFF Regional Training Centers began their campaigns across four league-format groups.

After finishing top of Group 1 unbeaten with nine wins from 10 and 28 points from a possible 30, Al Shabab progressed to the knockout stages, beating Jeddah and Eastern Flames en route to the final – where Deem Saud’s strike secured victory.

Throughout the competition, the remarkable talent and copious potential of the Kingdom’s young female footballers were on full display – illustrating the rapid recent development of women’s football in Saudi Arabia. Over the last three months, the players and teams that featured captivated audiences with their skill, team spirit, and passion for the sport – showcasing the present-day excellence in women’s football.

In attendance at the final were Adwa AlArifi, Assistant Minister for Sports Affairs at the Ministry of Sport, Lamia Bahian, Vice President of SAFF, and Aalia AlRasheed, Head of the Women’s Football Department at SAFF.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation commends every team that participated and extends its heartfelt congratulations to Al Shabab FC for their remarkable achievement in winning the SAFF Women’s U-17 Tournament.

The Federation also expresses its sincere appreciation to all players, coaches, and supporters for their unwavering enthusiasm and support which contributed to the success of the championship.

The SAFF Women’s U-17 Tournament was the latest example of the Federation’s commitment to promoting women’s football in the Kingdom and providing opportunities across the ecosystem. The aim now is to continue advancing women’s football, creating even more opportunities for female athletes to thrive and be empowered while building new foundations for future growth, development, and success.