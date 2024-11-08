Archana Sankaranarayanan Sets New National Record

November, 2024: India’s rising freediving star, Archana Sankaranarayanan, has made history at the nOxyCup 2024 – Hungarian Open Indoor Freediving Championship, setting a new national record in the Dynamic No Fins (DNF) discipline. In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Archana achieved a depth of 37 meters, surpassing her initial goal of 25 meters by an impressive 12 meters.

Hailing from Chennai, Archana has swiftly emerged as a leading figure in the Indian freediving scene. Apart from being a renowned freediver, she is also a lawyer by profession, having worked at one of India’s top law firms, AZB & Partners. Her training journey has taken her across Asia, with notable experiences in the Andaman Islands, Murudeshwar, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

DNF is considered one of the most challenging disciplines in freediving, requiring divers to swim horizontally underwater without fins, relying solely on breath control, technique, and body awareness. Her success in nOxyCup 2024 follows a series of impressive achievements this year, including two national records set at the AIDA Depth Games in Panglao, Philippines.

Freediving, unlike scuba diving, is an underwater sport that involves diving to considerable depths without any breathing support, demanding exceptional breath-holding and mental resilience. Archana’s accomplishment not only earned her a coveted white card but also solidified her place as a top contender on the international freediving circuit. Her breakthrough performance is a significant milestone for the sport of freediving in India, underscoring her talent and highlighting the growing potential of Indian athletes in the global freediving community.