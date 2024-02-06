Blackberrys felicitates Indian winners of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games…

Bengaluru : February 06 2024– Blackberrys, the aspirational Indian menswear brand that caters to the fashion needs of the global Indian, celebrated India’s unprecedented win of 111 medals at the recently concluded 4th Asian Para Games 2022 held in Hangzhou, during 22-28th October 2023.

Embracing the inspirational ethos of ‘Keep Rising,’ Blackberrys takes immense pride in its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the ‘Official Ceremonial Partner’ for the 4th Asian Para Games.

Mr. Satyanarayan, the esteemed India’s Para- athletics coach, marked his honorable presence at the felicitation event for the Paralympic winners hosted by Blackberrys. Mr. Satyanarayan is a driving force behind the growth of para-sports in the country.

Blackberrys joined hands with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to become the ‘Official Ceremonial Partner’ and dressed the Indian contingent participating at the mega event. As Blackberrys essence mirrors the unwavering spirit of para-athletes who consistently shatter boundaries and overcome the odds. Crafting the ceremonial suit for the Indian contingent was a moment of profound aspiration. Taking forward this association, the brand felicitated all the winners that collectively won 111 medals for the nation- 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze.