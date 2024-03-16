Britannia & Talented get India to care about more than one kind of score with #HungryForGold

Hyderabad, 16 March 2024: Britannia, India’s leading biscuit brand launched a campaign which encourages a hunger for sports beyond India’s favourite religion – cricket. Britannia recruited Talented.Agency to conceptualise a new vision for India, one that is as inclusive as it is hopeful and it was done in partnership with JSW Sports. Thus born was #HungryForGold – their latest campaign featuring six of India’s elite athletes representing diverse sports, genders and states across the country.

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Badminton Bhavani Devi Fencing Avinash Sable Steeplechase

#HungryForGold. boasts of a deep on-pack integration with the six biggest biscuit brands of Britannia, where consumers can scan and play various games on hungryforgold.com such as Javelin, Boxing, Badminton etc. represented by the athletes. The campaign, centred around ‘Britannia Khao, Paris Jao’ allows the consumers who top the leaderboard with these games to get a chance to go to Paris. The two month campaign is being amplified across digital, social, OTT, CTV, OOH and various other platforms.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Talented.Agency and JSW Sports, the mobile game on hungryforgold.com has been developed by Big City Promotions and the production house for the films is Rooted Films.