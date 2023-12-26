College Football Playoff in the US

Dec 26: The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the annual postseason tournament that determines the national champion of the top division of college football in the United States. The CFP was created in 2014 to replace the Bowl Championship Series (BCS), which had been criticized for its lack of transparency and fairness. The CFP consists of four teams that are selected by a 13-member committee based on various criteria, such as win-loss record, strength of schedule, conference championships, and head-to-head results. The four teams compete in two semifinal games, which are rotated among six bowl games known as the New Year’s Six. The winners of the semifinals advance to the CFP National Championship game, which is held at a different site each year.

The CFP has been widely praised for its improvement over the BCS system, as it allows more teams to have a chance to compete for the national title and creates more excitement and interest among fans and media. However, the CFP is not without controversy, as some critics argue that it still excludes deserving teams from smaller conferences, that it relies too much on the subjective opinions of the committee members, and that it creates scheduling conflicts and health risks for the players. Some proponents of expanding the CFP to include more teams have suggested various formats, such as six, eight, or 12 teams, with automatic bids for conference champions and at-large spots for other teams. However, others have defended the current format, claiming that it preserves the importance of the regular season and maintains the quality and prestige of the playoff games.

The CFP is one of the most popular and lucrative events in college sports, generating millions of dollars in revenue for the participating schools and conferences, as well as for the television networks that broadcast the games. The CFP also attracts millions of viewers and fans across the country, who follow their favorite teams and players throughout the season and hope to see them reach the ultimate stage of college football. The CFP is more than just a playoff; it is a celebration of the tradition, passion, and excellence of college football in the US.

By

Sujata Muguda

Shreyas WebMedia Solutions