National, 14th February 2025: Furlenco, India’s leading furniture and lifestyle rental brand, teams up with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the Official Furniture Partner for the upcoming Women’s T20 League 2025. Furlenco’s vision for flexible living perfectly complements RCB’s never-back-down attitude, making ‘Furnish the Bold’ more than a promise, but a way of life.

With a strong presence in 25+ cities across India, Furlenco is transforming the urban furniture landscape through its innovative subscription-based model. Bengaluru, the brand’s largest market, underscores its deep penetration among young, aspirational consumers. As part of its strategic growth plan, Furlenco is expanding into new cities, and this partnership with RCB for Women’s team in 2025 serves as a pivotal move to strengthen brand visibility and connect with a wider audience through the influential platform of sports.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Furlenco will furnish key team spaces, including team rooms enhancing comfort and functionality for RCB (W) team 2025. The collaboration extends across OOH, digital, print, and social media, reinforcing Furlenco’s commitment to innovative home solutions and expanding brand reach.