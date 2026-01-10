Hansraj College Clinches Mahatma Hansraj Memorial T20 Title with Dominant Victory

NEW DELHI – Hansraj College delivered a clinical performance today to lift the Mahatma Hansraj Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament trophy, defeating Miranda House by a massive 127 runs in a one-sided final.

​Tarun’s Century Powers Hansraj to 225

​Electing to bat first, Hansraj College set the stage on fire by posting a daunting total of 225 runs. The highlight of the innings was a sensational century by Tarun, who dismantled the opposition bowling attack. He smashed 130 runs off just 57 deliveries, a knock decorated with 19 boundaries and 6 towering sixes.

​Supporting the onslaught, Mohit Tyagi contributed a solid 41 runs, while Captain Satish Pathak added a crucial 20 runs to ensure the team reached a formidable score.

Miranda House Collapses Under Pressure

​Faced with a mountain to climb, the Miranda House batting lineup crumbled early. They failed to find any momentum and were eventually bowled out for 98 runs in 19 overs. Captain Sonu Giri was the top scorer for the side, though he managed only 13 runs as wickets fell at regular intervals.

​Award Ceremony

​The match concluded with a grand presentation ceremony. The Chief Guest, Professor Vijay Lakshmi, Principal of Miranda House, lauded the spirit of the game and presented the championship trophy to the winning captain, Satish Pathak.