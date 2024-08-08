HCL 80th National Squash Championships 2024 – Day 4

The HCL 80th National Squash Championship saw its main draws commence today, featuring the top 16 male and female players vying for a spot in the prestigious World Championship in Hong Kong this December. The competition was intense, with players showcasing their skills and determination to qualify for the top four positions.
In the Women’s Main Draw, the highlight was Navya Sundararajan’s stunning upset victory over the 5/8 seed, Janet Vidhi, in a thrilling five-set match. Here are the detailed results of the women’s matches:
Women’s Match Results
1. Anahat Singh vs. Unnati Tripathi
– Result: Anahat Singh Won
– Score:* 11-2, 11-3, 11-0
2. Navya Sundararajan vs. Janet Vidhi
– Result: Navya Sundararajan Won
– Score: 15-13, 11-7, 9-11, 11-13, 11-7
3. Ananya Pandey vs. Nirupama Dubey
– Result: Nirupama Dubey Won
– Score: 11-1, 11-2, 11-3
4. Saanvi Kalanki vs. Pooja Arthi
– Result: Pooja Arthi Won
– Score: 11-8, 11-2, 11-5
5. Anjali vs. Khushi Jaspal
– *Result:* Anjali Won
– Score: 11-5, 11-8, 11-4
6. Shameena Riaz vs. Urwashi Joshi
– Result: Urwashi Joshi Won
– Score: 11-6, 11-7, 11-6
7. Sunita Patel vs. Yuvna Gupta
– Result: Yuvna Gupta Won
– Score:* 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10
8. Aishwarya Khubchandani vs. Akansha Salunkhe
– Result: Akansha Salunkhe Won
– Score: 8-11, 12-10, 11-2, 11-2
In the Men’s Main Draw, three matches extended to five sets, underscoring the competitive nature of the tournament. Here are the results of the men’s matches:
Men’s Match Results:
1. Velavan Senthilkumar vs. Neel Joshi
– Result: Velavan Senthilkumar Won
– Score: 11-4, 11-5, 11-5
2. Ranjith Singh vs. Harinder Pal Singh
– Result: Harinder Pal Singh Won
– Score: 11-4, 11-6, 11-8
3. Rahul Baitha vs. Shaurya Bawa
– Result: Rahul Baitha Won
– Score: 9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-6
4. Ayaan Vaziralli vs. Veer Chotrani
– Result: Veer Chotrani Won
– Score: 11-8, 11-6, 11-6
5. Suraj Chand vs. Abhishek Agarwal
– Result: Suraj Chand Won
– Score: 11-13, 11-9, 11-3, 13-11
6. Mahesh Mangaonkar vs. Vedant Patel
– Result: Mahesh Mangaonkar Won
– Score: 11-3, 11-6, 11-2
7. Diwakar Singh vs. Om Semwal
– Result: Diwakar Singh Won
– Score: 5-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6
8. Vaibhav Chauhan vs. Abhay Singh
– Result: Abhay Singh Won
– Score: 11-6, 11-3, 11-7
As the championship progresses, the stakes are rising, and the players are pushing their limits to secure their spots in the World Championship. Stay tuned for more thrilling action and updates from the Bombay Gymkhana.