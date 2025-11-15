HPS Ramanthapur Celebrates 46th Sports Day with Vibrant Performances, Patriotic Tributes, and Inspiring Messages from Sports Icons

Hyderabad, Nov 15: Hyderabad Public School (HPS) Ramanthapur celebrated its 46th Sports Day with great enthusiasm, showcasing an exciting spectrum of inter-house athletic competitions, culturally rich performances, and inspiring messages that highlighted the value of sports in shaping young minds.

The event featured a spirited ‘Khelo India’ presentation, a rhythmic yoga performance themed “bending stress and stretching happiness,” and Bharatiyam—an Indian interpretation of European folk traditions using the maypole to celebrate India’s unity in diversity. Students also paid a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting deep respect and patriotism.

The celebration was graced by an august gathering, including Chief Guest P. A. Jitender Reddy, Advisor to the Government of Telangana (Sports Affairs), Ms. Trisha G., Indian Women’s Cricketer, and student exchange delegates from Poland.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Narsimha Reddy, Principal, HPS Ramanthapur, said, “Every child can shine with the right support and spirit.”

Addressing the audience, Ms. Trisha G., Indian Women’s Cricketer, remarked, “Sports is not about winning medals but about learning discipline, resilience, and staying healthy.”

Sharing his message with the students, P. A. Jitender Reddy, Advisor to the Government of Telangana (Sports Affairs), said, “Sports is character-building; it teaches things classrooms do not. A child who plays well today will lead well tomorrow. Lessons from the playground will guide you through life.”

The event concluded with the distribution of medals and certificates to students for their commendable performances across various sporting events, marking a memorable and inspiring day for the entire HPS community.