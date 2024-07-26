Mumbai, 26th July 2024: The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA)’s 5th One-Day National Zonal Cricket Championship for Deaf organised in Srinagar (J&K) concludes with a spectacular closing ceremony. The Chief Guest of the Ceremony, Mr. Zahoor Ahmad Mir, CEO HK Cement Industries Pvt. Ltd. presented the winning trophy to the West Zone and the runner-up trophy to the East Zone.

Mr. Saif-ud-Din Bhat, Honorable Chairman of SEM College Srinagar; Mr. Majid Dar in Charge Cricketing Development Authorities, JKCA Srinagar; Mr. Abdul Qayoom Bagow, Cricket Advisory Committee Member JKCA, Ex. Ranji Captain Trophy; Dr. Suhail Ahmad Mir, President J&K Physiotherapist and International Sports Physiotherapist; Ms. Yasmeen Rashid Bhat, Chairwomen & Founder YAS Group of Companies, Dubai UAE; Mr. Farman Lone, Managing Director Lone Stars, Doha Qatar, Business Entrepreneur; Mr. Gulzar Ahmad Beigh, Administrative Officer J&K Cricket Association and Mr. Toufiq Ahmad Kakroo General Manager J&K Tourism Development Corporation. Indian Deaf Cricket Association, President, Mr. Sumit Jain also attended the event to congratulate the players.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sumit Jain, President, IDCA said, “It was an exhilarating match that kept us on the edge of our seats from beginning to end. The players displayed their exceptional skills on the field and their passion for the game through their outstanding performance. This performance showcased how far they have come in terms of polishing their skills and their overall development. I congratulate all the winners and players who were part of this tournament and commend their dedication and hard work, which made the event a tremendous success. I would also like to thank our sponsors, without whom this tournament would not have been possible.

Vaibhav Kumar (West Zone) and Suhail Ahmad (North Zone) were named as the Man of the Match, Abhishek Singh (West Zone) won the Best Batsman of the series award, Munna Sarkar (East Zone) bagged the Best Bowler of the Series title, Suhail Ahmad (North Zone) received the Player of the Series award.

Besides, Umpires Mr. Hilal, Mr. Umar, Mr. Showkat and Mr. Junaid; Head Ground staff Kashi Paswan, Physiotherapist Dr. Manzoor Ahmad, Dr. Jamsheed, Ms. Insha Ms. Insha Assadullah, Ms. Seerat were also felicitated for their contribution.

Krishna Gowda, Captain of the West Zone said, “It was a great tournament. We had the chance to learn so much from other players and hone our skills to improve our game on the field. This victory belongs to all the players, our coach, our support staff, the zonal cricket association and every individual who showed their faith in us. I am extremely grateful to IDCA for organising the tournament.”

The match was held from July 17th to 21st 2024 in which especially abled men’s teams from five zones of the country competed to clinch the coveted champions trophy. The opening ceremony was held on July 17th, 2024, at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium Sonwar, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir: –

Closing ceremony: –

North Zone Vs. South Zone

North Zone won the toss and elected bat.

North Zone – 275/9 Overs 50

Vicky Abhua – 84 (48), Aamir Rouf – 50 (71)

Subrahmanyam – 4 wickets

South Zone – 79/10 Overs 15.5

Leo Thomas – 21 (26)

Suhail Ahamd – 6 Wickets

Man of the Match – Suhail Ahmad – 44 (60) & 6 wickets

Central Zone Vs. West Zone

Central Zone won the toss and elected bat.

Central Zone – 200/10 Overs 46.1

Deepak Kumar – 39 (68)

Avneesh Yadav – 4 Wickets

West Zone – 206/4 Overs 34.5

Krishna Godwa – 61* (39), Vaibhav Kumar – 53* (77)

Deepak Kumar – 2 Wickets

Man of the Match – Vaibhav Kumar – 53* (77) & 1 Wicket

Serum Institute of India (a Cyrus Poonawalla Group) was the Principal Partner, and HK Cement Industries Pvt. Ltd. was the Patron Partner of the tournament. KFC India, Hero Motocorp, Impact Measurement & Research, and Kaizzen also supported the event.