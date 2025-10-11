Indian kick off Sultan of Johor Cup campaign with 3-2 over Great Britain

Johor Bahru, Oct 11 (IANS) The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team opened their Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 campaign with a well-deserved 3-2 win over Great Britain at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Saturday.

Captain Rohit (45+’, 52′) and Ravneet Singh (23′) were the goalscorers for India while Michael Royden (26′) and Kaden Draysey (46′) scored for Great Britain.

The first quarter saw both sides play an entertaining end-to-end brand of hockey, however neither team could break the deadlock. In the 13th minute India received their first penalty corner of the day but they were stopped by the Great Britain rushers. India showed great attacking intent with multiple circle entries and good attempts on goal but Great Britain too were resilient in their defending.

India received another penalty corner in the 16th minute but the Great Britain goalkeeper protected his goal with great valour by making two back-to-back crucial saves. India came close to scoring in the 22nd minute but Manmeet Singh’s shot on goal was met with a goalline clearance by Great Britain’s defence. However, India finally found their opening goal in the very next minute.

Gurjot Singh made a strong run from the right into the circle and passed it through the Great Britain defence to the far post where Ravneet Singh (23′) finished the ball into the net in style. Moments later, in the 26th minute Great Britain levelled the game again with a crucial equaliser.

Captain Max Anderson made a run from right and passed it in the centre for Michael Royden (26′) who slotted the ball in the top left corner. By the end of first half, India had made 10 circle entries while Great Britain had made nine, highlighting the close nature of the match.

The third quarter started off slow with both sides exchanging possession looking for an opening on goal but the defenders were in top form and fended off the attacks.

In the 45th minute, Great Britain received a penalty corner but couldn’t make the most of it, thanks to a brilliant save by Indian goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh. Seconds later India too received a penalty corner at the other end of the field.

Captain Rohit (45’+) stepped up on the occasion and scored with a brilliant dragflick right on the buzzer to give India the lead again.

In the 46th minute Great Britain were fortunate to receive a penalty stroke which was converted by Kaden Draysey (46′) to equalise again. India won successive penalty corners in the 50th, 51st and 52nd minute respectively and although they couldn’t capitalise on the first two chances. Captain Rohit (52′) delivered a spectacular strike in the third attempt to claim the lead and the win for India.

India will next face New Zealand on Sunday.