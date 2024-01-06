India’s Cricket Legend Kapil Dev turns 65 today…

Pic credit: https://wallpapercave.com/

Jan 6: Kapil Dev, yes he is the greatest all-rounder in the history of cricket, celebrates his 65th birthday today. He was born on January 6, 1959, in Chandigarh and debuted for India in 1978. He went on to play 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for our country, scoring over 9000 runs and taking more than 600 wickets in both formats combined.

He is best remembered for leading India to their first World Cup triumph in 1983 when they defeated the mighty West Indies in the final at Lord’s. He also played a crucial role with the bat and ball in that tournament, scoring a match-winning 175 not out against Zimbabwe and taking a stunning catch to dismiss Viv Richards in the final.

Kapil Dev was also the first bowler to reach 400 Test wickets, a feat he achieved in 1994 against Sri Lanka. He retired from international cricket later that year and was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2010. He also received the Padma Shri and the Padma Vibhushan, two of India’s highest civilian honors, for contributing to the sport.

He has been involved in various cricket-related activities after his retirement, such as coaching, commentary, and administration. He also runs a foundation that supports young and talented cricketers across India. He is regarded as an inspiration and a role model for generations of cricketers and fans.

By

Sujata Muguda

Shreyas WebMedia Solutions