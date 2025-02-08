India’s Triumph Continues on Day 2 of the Asian Road & Paracycling Championship!

Hyderabad, 8th February 2025: India’s para cyclists showcased remarkable determination and resilience on Day 2 of the Asian Road & Paracycling Championship held in Phichit, Thailand, adding another four medals to the nation’s glory in the Road Race events. Phichit, Thailand.

Medal Winners – Day 2:

Gold: Jyoti Gaderiya (Maharashtra) – Women’s C2 Road Race Event

Silver: Prashant Arkal (Maharashtra) – Men’s H4 Handcycling Road Race Event

Silver: Arshad Shaik (Andhra Pradesh) – Men’s C2 Road Race Event

Bronze: Jalaluddin Ansari (Bihar) – Men’s C2 Road Race Category Event

These outstanding performances reflect the tireless dedication of our para-athletes, the expert mentorship of the Aditya Mehta Foundation, and the invaluable support from Invesco, Alcon, and GMMCO.

These paracyclists have been Coached and guided at Aditya Mehta Foundation.

As India inches closer to the World Championships and the Paralympics 2028, the achievements of these para-heroes are breaking barriers and inspiring countless others across the nation.

The Aditya Mehta Foundation expresses heartfelt gratitude to all supporters and well-wishers for standing behind these champions and believing in their potential to create history.

Together, let’s continue to cheer for India’s para-heroes as they make the nation proud!